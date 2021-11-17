Luxury travel: Inside Lufthansa Technik's new private jet cabin for billionaires

An interior floor plan of the VIP Explorer aircraft. Photo / Lufthansa Technik

Step aside private jets and stand down superyachts, there is a new form of luxury travel coming that will put all previous forms to shame.

The 'Explorer', created by German design studio Lufthansa Technik, is inspired by superyachts of the same name and aimed at billionaires with money to burn.

Modelled on an Airbus A330, the plane includes the typical bedrooms, guest rooms, bathrooms, offices, dining and conference areas the world's wealthiest will likely expect.

In addition, a projection system will cover large areas of the ceiling to create ever-changing wall designs while cargo doors on the upper deck can open to reveal a sun deck.

Between 10 and 16 VIP passengers would fly at one time.

Virtual projections can produce an ever-changing wall design for the Explorer passengers. Photo / Lufthansa Technik

Lufthansa Technik's Head of Sales VIP & Special Mission Aircraft Services Wieland Timm told Tech Blog the vessel would be aimed at the 'fast-growing target group of VIP world explorers'.

While this group often own multi-functional exploration yachts, Timm said the Explorer aircraft would offer the ability to "travel to the other side of the globe within hours".

Currently, the designs exist only to illustrate the "technical and design possibilities" of the widebody cabin. Lufthansa Technik said it would take 18 to 24 months to fully design and complete the plans if the concept was purchased.

An interior floor plan of the VIP Explorer aircraft. Photo / Lufthansa Technik

Given the soaring popularity of private charter jets and private jet owners since March 2020, this isn't an unlikely expectation.

In October, the International Aircraft Dealers Association announced a 52 per cent increase in sales during 2021's second quarter. Members sold 320 pre-owned private jets, an increase from 211 sold during the first three months of the year.

As exciting as news of the Explorer may be for the terrifically affluent, it's difficult to ignore what appears to be the unsustainable elephant in the room.

According to a recent report, 1 per cent of people cause 50 per cent of global aviation emissions. The main culprits? The super-rich taking super short journeys on private jets.

The report, conducted by European organisation Transport & Environment, found private jets were 5 to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes per passenger. Compared to trains, they were 50 times more polluting.

The larger private jets become, the larger this gap stretches.

Although, there are signs of hope for reducing private aviation's environmental footsteps.

In September 2020, global private jet company VistaJet partnered with SkyNRG, a leader for sustainable aviation fuel (S.A.F.) which reduces carbon emissions up to 85 per cent.

Eight months after launching, 80 per cent of VistaJet members had opted to compensate for fuel emissions.

The world's largest private aviation company, Netjets, has also committed to investing in S.A.F. The company have pledged to purchase 378 million litres of sustainable fuel over the next decade.

These are two of many partnerships and initiatives illustrating at least a desire on behalf of the industry to make progress. Something VistaJet's chief commercial officer Ian More told Luxury Defined was important in order to align with consumer desires.

"Without a doubt, the private aviation consumer base is moving towards demanding more sustainable travel options from operators," said Moore.

"We're looking forward to seeing where this takes the industry."