Walk into Luxury guests on the Cape to Cape track on Injidup beach. Photo / Supplied

DESERT DERBY

Billed the "Melbourne Cup of the Outback", the Birdsville Races started as a humble horse-racing event in 1882. More than 100 years later, the event draws racing enthusiasts and intrepid travellers to the tiny Outback Queensland town of Birdsville.

The event, on September 2 and 3 this year, raises much-needed financial support for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS). There's even an annual RFDS Birdsville Races Gala, held on September 1, which travellers can attend to experience outback hospitality, live entertainment and a charity auction. Tickets to the racing event start at A$44.40 (NZ$49). Tickets to the Gala evening are A$180pp.

Contact: your travel agent for flights and accommodation, or birdsvilleraces.com

VANUATU FOR GROWN-UPS

It's adults only at Vanuatu's Mangoes Resort, where peace and quiet is of utmost importance, so guests can truly de-stress and relax. A seven-night stay booked with return flights from Auckland and transfers in Vanuatu, is priced from $1419pp, twin-share. Travel dates and stays are available until December 20 or make your booking for travel between January 5 and April 30 next year.

Mangoes Resort is ideally located for exploring Port Vila and its surrounds. The hotel's restaurant touts its Santo beef dish as "world famous" and its cheesecake as irresistible. Daily breakfasts are included in this package, as is a NZ$100 Food and Beverage Credit with each room, applicable at Mangoes Restaurant. (All travellers into Vanuatu are required to provide negative Covid-19 tests. See link, below).

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/mang

LAP OF LUXURY IN KILLARNEY

A luxurious Country Roads of Ireland 12-day tour will have you laying down your head each night in premium accommodation across Ireland. Highlights include getting close to the Book of Kells - an ancient Gospel manuscript filled with mythical beasts and Celtic knots. You'll have a professional lesson in the 3000-year-old sport of hurling, savour a traditional Irish feast in Killarney and visit the mystical and verdant peninsula of the Ring of Kerry and its charming seaside villages.

The phenomenal Giant's Causeway is also on the itinerary. Priced at $5675pp, activities and a range of meals are included, as are all daily breakfasts. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Book by September 30. Choose from selected departure dates between May 1 and 20 next year.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/irelandtour

WESTERN CAPER

Walk the tracks that stretch from oceanside cape to cape in Western Australia, bringing walkers to majestic Karri forests, deserted ocean coves, spectacular cliffs, and abundant Australian wildlife.

The Margaret River Cape to Cape Walk over six days is priced from $4239pp, twin-share, and includes five nights' accommodation at your base, Injidup Spa Retreat, all local food and wine, a four-course lunch at Vasse Felix and chef-prepared dinner. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Book by September 30. Travel between May 6 and June 24 next year. For travel between September 2 and November 25, the twin-share price starts at $4269pp.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/margaret-river-cape-to-cape-walk-hot236dc2c

ARE YOU GOING TO SAN FRANCISO?

United Airlines return flights to San Francisco this November, with four nights' accommodation, are priced from $2365pp, twin-share, for travel from Auckland. Travel from Christchurch or Wellington is an extra $20pp. You'll stay in the four-star Hotel Riu Plaza Fisherman's Wharf in a Deluxe Room. The hotel is located close to Pier 39, one of the most popular tourist destinations in this harbour city. Daily breakfasts are included. Book by August 28. Travel between November 4 and 28.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/sanfranfromauckland, flightcentre.co.nz/sanfranfromwellington, flightcentre.co.nz/sanfranfromchristchurch