VIP CRUISE TO ANTARTICA

Join Rt Hon Sir John Key and history-making polar adventurer Mike Stroud OBE for an exclusive 13-day journey to Antarctica. From 3000-ft ice cliffs to penguin rookeries, Viva Expeditions' VIP Antarctica cruise includes all the highlights of the greatest bucket-list destination of all. With a capacity of only 194 guests and the opportunity to travel with the record holder for the first unsupported crossing of Antarctica on foot, and a former Prime Minister, this will be a unique experience for a lucky few. Land and cruise package priced from $17,995pp triple share.

Contact: Viva Expeditions, nzherald@vivaexpeditions.com, 0800 131 900 or vivaexpeditions.com/nzherald

CELLAR DOOR TOUR OF MARLBOROUGH

Be transported from one cellar door to another as you sit back, relax and enjoy the views – and the wine tastings - on a half-day Taste of Marlborough excursion. A night's stay at Chateau Marlborough in a Superior Studio is included. Priced from $404 for two people, four cellar doors are on the tasting-day itinerary and you can choose to lunch at one of them (lunch price not included).

Contact: book.bookit.co.nz/agent/destination-marlborough/7764970/packages/taste-of-marlborough-package/1932#/packages/1932

TE PUIA, THERMAL WONDERLAND

Te Puia, Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

The dramatic geysers, bubbling mud and beautiful native bush of the geothermal wonderland within Te Puia in Rotorua have been hidden from view by night – until now.

For the first time, visitors can take a 90-minute, 3km, guided night trail through the geothermal valley. You'll hear historic stories and feel the beauty of Pōhutu. Te Puia opens for these nightly tours from 7pm to 9pm Thursday to Sunday. Normally priced at $70 for an adult and $35 for a child, these rates are discounted by 30 per cent until September 26. Family (two adults and three children) admission is usually $189.

Contact: Te Puia, (07) 348 9047 or e-mail reservations@tepuia.com or book online using the promotional code 'NZ30' at tepuia.com/te-puia-experiences/geyser-by-night/

SAND DUNE SAFARI IN WA

Accommodation at Sal Salis Ningaloo Reef, near Exmouth WA. Photo / Supplied

A six-night, seven-day Western Australia Indulgence holiday kicks off in style with a stay at InterContinental Perth City Centre. You'll then fly into Leeuwin Estate Winery in the southwest wine region of Margaret River for lunch and wine tastings.

The itinerary includes three nights at Sal Salis – an eco-luxe safari camp nestled in sand dunes, a day on the water within the World Heritage Ningaloo Marine Park, where you can swim with the huge (harmless) whale shark.

There are onboard educational talks by marine biologists, and you'll be entertained by dolphins and perhaps a surfacing dugong. Priced from $6469pp, twin-share, the package is discounted by around $360pp. Flights from New Zealand to Perth are additional. Book by August 30. Travel between March 4 and 27.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/ast-tnq-western-australia-indulgence

CANTERBURY IN BLOOM

Flaxmere with Pukekohe Travel. Photo / Supplied

Gardening enthusiasts will love the Hanmer Fete and Hurunui Garden Festival, held over five days in late October. Priced from $2416pp, twin-share, the tour begins with a mid-morning flight from Auckland to Christchurch on October 26.

The tour includes quality and quirky shopping, visits to 10 gardens in the Hurunui District, and a soothing soak in Hanmer Thermal Pools. There will also be a hosted dinner with celebrity gardener, broadcaster and author, Lynda Hallinan.

Contact: Pukekohe Travel, freephone 0800 785 386 or email info@pukekohetravel.nz or

check out pukekohetravel.co.nz/escorted-tours/all-tours/hanmer-fete-and-hurunui-garden-festival.html

HOP TO THAILAND WITH QANTAS

Rairay beach, Krabi Thailand. Photo / Supplied

Book Qantas return flights to Phuket, via Sydney, for seven nights at the four-star Phuket Graceland Resort and Spa in a Deluxe Room – priced from $2019pp, twin-share, from Auckland. Travel from Wellington starts at $2189pp, twin-share, and from $2209 if you're travelling from Christchurch.

Daily breakfasts, welcome drinks on arrival and local transfers are included. Book by August 22. Travel between February 1 and March 23.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/phuketfromakl or www.flightcentre.co.nz/phuketfromwlg or flightcentre.co.nz/phuketfromchc