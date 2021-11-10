Love Island Australia contestant's geography fail

Love Island Australia contestant Tayla Mellington got a geography lesson in a recent episode of the television series. Photo / Jeremy Banks, Unsplash

There is a big wide world out there; one of seven continents made up of 195 countries with incalculable states, cities, provinces and territories.

However, one Australian celebrity came across as more than a little clueless on a recent episode of Love Island.

Tayla Mellington is one of more than 20 contestants trying to find love on the tv show this year.

Fortunately for the Gold Coast 26-year-old, competitors aren't judged on geographical know-how.

Something that could have tripped Mellington up given she admitted on the show to know knowing Indonesia and Thailand were different countries.

The conversation between Mellington and 25-year-old carpenter Ryan Reid started on an unusual note as Reid said he'd once ridden an ostrich in Vietnam.

"Aw, Vietnam's like Thai ... like Asia?" Mellington said.

"Yeah so you got like Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia," Reid explained, using his hands to explain their locations.

Mellington admitted her lack of knowledge was often a challenge given her career of choice.



"You know what's so bad? I work in travel and I don't know where anything is," she said.

"People call up and say, 'I'm going from Bali to Thailand' and I'm like, 'is that international travel?'. I wouldn't know, or is that domestic?"

"It's international," Reid said.

"See I have no f**king idea because they're all in the same f**king country," Mellington replied.

Seeing an opportunity to educate, Reid began a brief geography lesson.

"Bali, Singapore and stuff, that's Indonesia but Thailand and stuff, that's Asia," he said.

After some laugher, Mellington said, "I did not know that, no idea".

"And you got Europe at the top," Reid continued. Something Mellington said she did know.



When asked if he'd 'studied a map', Reid quipped back: "No I'm actually generally smart."