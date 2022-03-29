Lonely Planet share some of Europe's best train journey's in their latest guide. Photo / Unsplash

Trains aren't just a more scenic and romantic form of transport, they are also far lighter on the planet than flying.

As countries like France begin banning short-haul flights, trains may become the go-to choice for Europe travellers once more.

Fortunately, railways in Europe are some of the most stunning, from their timeless stations and beautiful scenery.

Lonely Planet shares some of the best trips you can take in their recent Guide to Train Travel in Europe.

Taking it slow from Paris to Barcelona

Spend a while exploring Toulouse before heading on to Latour-de-Carol. Photo / Unsplash

These cities are linked by a

fast train

but if you don't have a need for speed, take the leisurely route. Running south,

this line

heads through Limoges and Toulouse before reaching Latour-de-Carol.

From there, a commuter line heads straight to Barcelona in three hours but we recommend stopping along the way at Ribes de Freser and Ripoll, which are starting points for several great hiking trails.

Dinner in Amsterdam, breakfast in Vienna

Wake up as you pull into the opulent city of Vienna in Australia. Photo / Pexels

The

Nightjet

service by Austrian Railways is a new addition to the sleeper train offering in Europe and departs every night at 7 pm or 7.30 pm from Amsterdam.

You'll be whisked past Cologne and Koblenz as you fall asleep and arrive in Vienna at 9.19 am after passing through Germany and entering Austria at Passau. Those in London can easily combine this with a Eurostar service, while Newcastle has a ferry to Amsterdam.

Looping around North Wales

Llandudno Junction offers passengers classic Welsh views during the journey. Photo / Unsplash

As home to some of the world's most beautiful narrow-gauge railways, it would be rude not to take a trip while in Wales. In fact, two of the best tracks can be combined for a stunning loop around the mountains and coastlines of Snowdonia.

Hop on a train from Llandudno Junction down Conwy Valley to Blaenau Ffestiniog. From there, you can board the steam-hauled service along Ffestiniog Railway, which travels 13 miles down the coastline. For the journey home, try the Welsh Highland Railway, which travels around Snowdon to Caernarfon.

Dublin to Madrid by train, ferry and train again

The journey is almost as fun as the destination when you catch a train, ferry and train from Dublin to Madrid. Photo / Pexels

Mix up your transport with a train and ferry combo, which first takes you around the Irish coastline along a single-track line, to the county town of Wexford. From here, catch the

twice-weekly ferry

from Rosslare's port to Bilbao but don't forget to pack supplies for the 30-hour voyage.

Return to the tracks and take a five-hour train ride to Madrid, stopping by the old Spanish capital, Valladolid or the Segovia's Roman aqueduct.

Short but sweet from Locarno to Domodossola

The Centovalli Railway is small but sweet; packed with stunning views as you travel from Switzerland to Italy. Photo / © SBB CFF FFS

No matter what direction you travel, if you're in Switzerland you're in for some unbelievable scenery. It's no surprise, that several train routes purposely run slow in order to show off their incredible mountains, lakes and rivers.

At 52 km, the Centovalli (Hundred Valleys) Railway may be small but boasts big views while taking travellers from Switzerland's Locarno to Domodossola in Piedmont, Italy. Prepare for charming chestnut groves and small village churches, clear waterfalls and steep ravines.