Loch Ness Monster prankster hides NSFW photo on Google Maps

Google Maps was pranked into top-ranking the NSFW photo at the attraction. Photo / Suzy Brooks, Unsplash

It's a monster!

Tourists looking for directions to the popular Scottish attraction were given an X-rated surprise.

Instead of images of Loch Ness and the Great Glen, users of Google Maps were served up an image of a naked man. Cue sea serpent-related puns.

The British Beauty spot - made famous for its mythical sea monster - was hijacked by pranksters.

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

search "loch ness" in Google Maps, and click on the street view (I apologise in advance) pic.twitter.com/fW8cBO8NH5 — juro que 💔 (@impedrolopez) August 8, 2021

The image uploaded by a user named "Flashing You" quickly went viral online. #LochNess was trending on Twitter on Sunday, as jokers tried to direct people's attention to the rude photograph.

Loch Ness records around a dozen sightings of the 'sea serpent' each year. Photo / Emilie Crssrd, Unsplash

One pundit provided a "public service announcement" to demystify the excitement around Nessie:

"Search 'loch ness' in Google Maps, and click on the street view (I apologise in advance)," he wrote.

Has there been a sighting in #lochness ?



Also will the BBC be able to pronounce "Loch" properly? — Craig Cockburn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@siliconglen) August 8, 2021

There was a flurry of excitement online, from those presuming the Twitter activity was around a 'sighting'. Not quite.

Others innocently, some assumed the online interest was due to the popular BBC farming show Country File being broadcast from Loch Ness on Sunday.

"If you're wondering why Loch Ness is trending in the UK and want to have a look, please don't."

Those brave enough to go Nessie-hunting, were greeted with an horrific, NSFW photo.

It depicted a gormless looking man in a baseball cap and nothing else, standing on a nondescript patio.

It was viewed 643000 times before being removed by Google, according to Scotland's The Daily Record.

Loch Ness Monster: Prankster 'Flashing You' left an inappropriate photo on the popular attraction. Photo / Screenshot

Well that’s Family Ness ruined for me #lochness — Matt 🏴‍☠️ (@matt_runs) August 8, 2021

While most of the reactions were humorous, not all people who stumbled across the photo saw the funny side.

"I think you need to address this 360 degree image," one user complained to Google Maps. "My aunt nearly had a heart attack whilst looking for somewhere to stay at Loch Ness."

It's likely Loch Ness was chosen by the internet trolls due to its enduring popularity among monster hunters.

Since the 1940s the tourist attraction has recorded around a dozen "sightings" of Nessie a year.

Gary Campbell, keeper of the Official Loch Ness Monster Register, is now something of a local legend in his own right for spending the past 25 years looking for it.

So far there have been nine supposed sightings according to the Inverness Courier, however this latest "stunt" will not count towards the total.

While the image has now been removed some meme-artists were able to capture a screenshot of the Google Maps "monster".

"Telling my kids this is the Loch Ness monster #LochNess," one wrote to Twitter.