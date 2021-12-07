Life after lockdown: Janina Roque on moving from Melbourne to Dubai during a pandemic

Roque enjoying the pool at Zero Gravity in Dubai. Photo / Supplied

Fed up with an ongoing lockdown and tempted by a new life in Dubai, Janina Roque and her partner bid farewell to Melbourne and moved to the UAE

When did you move to Melbourne?

I moved to Melbourne at the end of 2016 in search of a new adventure. I felt something in me was lacking and I've always wanted to live overseas. My parents relocated to Melbourne earlier that year so I thought why not live there for a couple of months to see if I like it and for four-and-a-half years, Melbourne became my home.

Enjoying the view in Wilsons Promontory National Park, Melbourne. Photo / Supplied

. . . And you've recently moved to Dubai?

The move to Dubai was driven by the ongoing lockdowns in Melbourne and lack of a clear exit. When my partner landed a job in Dubai, we both decided to leave Melbourne together and for us, it was our ticket to freedom. It wasn't the easiest decision but we definitely don't regret it so far.

Arriving in Dubai was an absolute culture shock for me. For example, the pace of life is faster compared to New Zealand and Australia. Also, I landed in the middle of the summer season, where the temperature can reach a maximum of 45C, so any outdoor activity was unbearable.

Seeing people living freely was also quite a surprise compared to life in Melbourne. It took us a while to adjust to living "normal" lives here in Dubai, especially when it comes to being surrounded by a big crowd. Over the weekend we attended the Dubai Expo 2020, a world expo hosted by Dubai with 192 participating countries, where social distancing barely existed.

Roque at the recent Dubai Expo 2020. Photo / Supplied

What do you love most about the city?

Dubai is famous for being a bustling city that is very much alive and it reminds me of Melbourne in pre-covid times. There are always events to go to like pool parties, brunches, ladies nights, so you never run out of things to do.

Roque enjoying the pool at Zero Gravity in Dubai. Photo / Supplied

Where should a visitor absolutely go when visiting?

I will definitely take anyone who comes to visit me in Dubai to Koko Bay on Palm Jumeirah. This beach-side restaurant with a Southeast Asian-inspired menu overlooks the Dubai Marina Skyline, which is incredible to see while you are sipping your cocktails and listening to live music.

Koko Bay's cityscape views go perfectly with a cocktail. Photo / Supplied

What were Melbourne and Dubai's Covid responses like?

Melbourne lockdown was one of the biggest struggles I have ever faced mentally; the repetitiveness of the daily routine, the unknown and the uncertainty of what will happen next.

Every day we watched the press conferences, hoping for some good news, waiting for the daily numbers to go down and praying for the restrictions to be lifted. So when I was given an opportunity to escape all that, it was a no brainer.

Dubai on the other hand is so different. Apart from the mandatory masks, you could almost say it's business as usual. That's not to say they didn't go through harsh lockdowns, they just handled the pandemic a lot better.

Roque during a walk through Melbourne's Macedon Ranges. Photo / Supplied

During lockdowns, did you ever consider returning to New Zealand?

During the second wave in Melbourne last year I really considered moving back to New Zealand as, at that time, everyone back home was just living normal lives. I would watch my friends' Instagram stories of going out, having dinner at restaurants, catching up with people and I really envied them.

Have you travelled anywhere else since Covid?

In between the Melbourne lockdowns we took advantage of the state borders re-opening and squeezed in some national trips. The most memorable experience for me was a trip to Uluru. It was breathtaking to see this natural landmark up close and to learn about the rich history behind it.

A month before moving to Dubai, I travelled back to Auckland and Queenstown to visit family and friends. I actually escaped the lockdown in Melbourne by just a few hours, after which they closed international borders. It had been over a year since I had been back home, so I was very grateful to be reunited with my loved ones.

I also visited my sister and her husband in the UK for a week en route to Dubai. She recently gave birth to my niece and I was so blessed to be the first in my family to meet her.

Between lockdowns Roque managed a trip to iconic Uluru/Ayers Rock. Photo / Supplied

Are there any destinations you're dreaming of visiting now?

I would love to go to the Maldives. I am very fortunate to be in close proximity to it (only a four-hour flight), so it is definitely next on my list. After all the lockdowns, all I want to do is go to a tropical island surrounded by water and nature and do absolutely nothing but eat, swim, sleep and repeat.

Do you miss anything about New Zealand?

I miss my family and friends for sure. When you move to a new country you leave your life behind, your job, family, friends, relationships, pets. I also miss the abundance of nature and greenery New Zealand has, which is something Dubai really lacks.

What advice would you give Aucklanders who are still in lockdown?

The most important thing that I learnt during the pandemic and from moving to a very foreign place, is to stay connected no matter what.

Facetime your family daily. Reconnect with a friend that you haven't spoken to in years. Continue the Zoom drinking sessions with your colleagues.

At the end of the day, our relationships with people are what will help us get through the struggles of the lockdowns.