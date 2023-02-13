Hillcrest in San Diego has earned the title of San Diego’s “gaybourhood”. Photo / Getty Images

San Diego is a Californian hot spot for LGBTQI+-friendly activities and experiences, writes Andrew Stillman

San Diego, California has a reputation for being “America’s Finest City”, and 10 minutes in the sun here — which averages 146 days out of the year and occasionally sees “partly cloudy” weather besides — shows why.

Hillcrest, San Diego has affectionately earned the title of San Diego’s “gaybourhood” and is the central hub of the city’s queer community. Housing drag queens like RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season one winner Chad Michaels, Hillcrest shines a light on all the colours of the rainbow and welcomes all with open arms.

Where to eat and drink

Please drink responsibly at the following locations — Hillcrest bars are known to pour heavy.

The Loft

Local Hillcrestians know The Loft is one of the best places in town to go and hang out with other locals. This dive bar attracts the crowd that likes to avoid noisy clubs in favour of sharing a conversational drink with friends or shooting some pool. With indoor and outdoor seating available, this bar is open 365 days a year and frequently offers standing room only.

The Loft is one of the best places in San Diego to go and hang out with locals. Photo / Supplied

Number One Fifth Avenue

Number One Fifth Avenue is something of a sleeper hit in Hillcrest but has earned its title as one of the top bars not only in the neighbourhood but in all of San Diego. The back patio plays home to various karaoke nights, drag shows, trivia nights, or anything in between.

Urban MO’s

A visit to Hillcrest would never be complete without at least one stop at Urban MO’s. MO’s has become an iconic staple among the Hillcrest community. Originally starting out as a Hamburger Mary’s, the owners of MO’s, Doug Snyder and Chris Shaw, eventually opened the brand as it is now. Since first opening Urban MO’s, the MO’s Universe went on to own a great number of restaurants and bars in the area.

Inside Out

Those looking for something a little more high-end and sophisticated will find all that and more at Inside Out. This restaurant, which is built underneath Hillcrest’s “Red Building” apartments, is part open-air, part indoor restaurant with a soft decor and a gently running waterfall in the middle of the space. The food and drinks are classy and delicious, and the space is also a great area to host a private event.

Inside Out is a high-end and sophisticated restaurant and lounge. Photo / Supplied

Gossip Grill

As one of the only 21 lesbian bars in the entire country, Gossip Grill has played host to the LGBTQ+ communities since its inception in 2009. Part restaurant, part dance club, and all fun, this is one of the best places you can go in town to find modern American comfort food on an evergreen patio bar with two fire pits.

Hillcrest Brewing Company

The Hillcrest Brewing Company prides itself on being the first gay brewery in the world, and it’s well worth stopping in for the decor alone. A wide, expansive wooden ceiling covers an open and welcoming bar, and the beers hit every note required from those who enjoy a good craft brew. Offering both house-made and rotating guest taps, the goal here is to turn guests into “framily” (friends and family) to build rapport.

What to do: San Diego Pride

Normal Street Pride Block Party

Every year, Hillcrest plays home to San Diego’s Pride festivities. Normal St, right at the centre of the neighbourhood where the Pride flag stands, plays host to the annual block party and Pride parade every July. This, matched with the numerous pool parties and club events, helps round out the Pride festivities and allows everybody to be a part of the magic.

San Diego's Normal St plays host to the annual block party and Pride parade every July. Photo / Getty Images

Diversionary Theatre

The Diversionary Theatre is the third oldest LGBT theatre in the US. Originally founded in 1986 to provide quality theatre to the community, this theatre puts on inspiring and thought-provoking pieces to explore the complexity and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

Black’s Beach

Black’s Beach is not for the faint of heart, as it is San Diego’s nude beach. Although nothing is officially designated, the beach tends to split between the LGBTQ+ communities and the non. The warning here is the hike down to the beach. If the path is wet, it becomes especially dangerous. Expect a hike down, but prepare for the way back up to be even worse. A visit to this beach is a great substitute for a leg day workout, which will get your buns nice and fresh for the beach either way.

Black’s Beach is San Diego’s unofficial nude beach. Photo / Getty Images

The Lafayette Hotel

The Lafayette is a great place to stay, but it’s also a great place for a day pass to lounge in their pool and simply enjoy the boutique hotel. If you do stay here, the guest rooms and private bungalows make for great Instagram pictures with their retro Palm Springs vibe in a setting that looks like it belongs in Hollywood.

