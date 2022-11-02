There's confusion about when Bonza will officially take off. Photo / Lachie Millard

It's set to be Australia's newest offering in the budget airline market – giving consumers more choice for less dollars when it comes to flying around the country.

But despite launching the airline's "game-changing" uniform earlier this year, and announcing the affectionate names of their two aircraft - Shazza and Bazza — it remains unclear when exactly Australia's new budget airline, Bonza, will actually take to the skies.

The low-budget carrier is still awaiting a green light from the national aviation regulator to begin service.

A CASA spokesman said the approval process was "multifaceted and complex".

On Monday, Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan would not commit to a start date for the airline, according to The Australian,saying that it was a "complex process" but positive steps were being made.

"We are ticking off significant milestones but ultimately we will be happy when the regulator is happy," Mr Jordan said.

Bonza launched last October, becoming the first new airline in Australia in 15 years and making headlines with its promise of cheap flights between under-served regional cities in the eastern states. It's home base will be on the Sunshine Coast.

The independent carrier, which is backed by US private equity firm 777 Partners, was aiming to have planes in the sky from early this year.

The date was pushed back to mid-year and then to September.

But Bonza is still awaiting regulatory approval from CASA after lodging its application for an air operator's certificate in April.

In August, the airline announced the name of one aircraft – Shazza – after a nationwide social media search for the perfect name.

Some suggested, "Sunny", short for Sunshine Coast, "Purple Rippa" or "Sunny Boy", in reference to the popular ice blocks. There was also "Digger", a nod to the strength and determination of the Australian spirit.

But there could only be one winner with Shazza receiving the most likes.

"Aussies sure love a nickname and you gave us loads of suggestions when we asked for your help to name the plane," a Facebook post from Bonza read during the announcement.

"So today, we're excited to announce our brand new purple beauty's name is … Shazza!

"It doesn't get any more Aussie than that."

In June, the airline rolled out their "mix and match" uniform options, essentially giving cabin crew flexibility around what they wear in the air.

From shorts and a T-shirt to a purple pinstripe dress — nothing is off-limits.

"Our brief was clear. Create a uniform that Bonza legends will wear with pride," said Carly Povey, Chief Commercial Officer at Bonza.

"We know airline uniforms are the land that time forgot and we wanted to change that.

"There's no rules [with the uniforms]. There are so many options and lots of different ways to wear it. The main item in the uniform is a T(-shirt), something that has never been done. A white T looks good on everyone and it's a classic item they can style in so many different ways, like with a blazer or with shorts. And of course, pair with my favourite part — the sneakers."

Bonza will be the first low-cost carrier launched after the failure of Tiger Airways Australia, serving secondary or regional airports.

It will focus on under-utilised leisure market routes not overly dominated by competitors, offering ultra-low airfares, without exclusive features such as frequent flyer programs and lounge access to differentiate itself further from other carriers.

Late last year, Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan said he expects to typically charge AU$50 for a bare-bones seat on a short route such as Sunshine Coast to Coffs Harbour and between AU$75 and AU$100 for longer runs such as Melbourne to Sunshine Coast.