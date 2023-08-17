LATAM pilot dies on Miami flight in medical emergency

A LATAM Boeing 787 Dreamliner en-route to Santiago. Photo / Grant Bradley

The pilot of a LATAM 787 died on a flight from the US to Chile on Monday, suffering a medical emergency at the controls.

The South American airline said that the service was en route to Santiago de Chile when staff were made aware of a medical emergency among one of the plane’s three command crew.

The service was diverted to Tocumen International Airport in Panama, where first responders were unable to save the pilot.

The airline did not name the deceased pilot of LA505, saying only that he was a long-serving employee.

“LATAM Group is deeply saddened by this event and takes this opportunity to express our most sincere condolences to the family of our employee,” the airline said, in a statement to US media. “We are thankful for his 25 years of service to LATAM, distinguished by his dedication, professionalism and enthusiasm.”

LATAM 505 to Santiago diverted to Panama on Monday, after a pilot suffered a fatal medical emergency. Photo / FlightRadar 24

The Diversion to Panama City happened at roughly 11:30 on Monday, local time, three hours into the eight hour flight to Chile.

Passengers aboard the popular long-haul route were aware that there was a medical emergency, but did not know that one of the pilots needed assistance.

One of the travellers aboard LA505 said flight crew were “running up and down the aisles.

”Burt Ploss, who was flying to Chile to go skiing, told USA Today that crew were asking for medical professionals aboard the plane.

“No one knew it was the pilot, but you can definitely tell that the flight attendants were a little bit worried,” Ploss said.