Kiwis isolating in Cook Island resorts as Rarotonga flights suspended

Flights to Rarotonga have been suspended for 72 hours, following New Zealand's community outbreak. Photo / Getty Images

3000 New Zealanders in the Cook Islands are waiting to find out how to get home.

The Cooks went into 'Level 2' Alert at midnight last night, with all passenger flights suspended until Saturday 21th August (NZ Time).

With inbound flights to Rarotonga on hold for three days - repatriating New Zealanders is made more difficult. Although some tourists have said it was preferable to weather out a short lockdown in the islands, recent arrivals have been told to self-isolate in hotel rooms.

Flights to Auckland from Avarua Rarotonga International Airport remain scheduled with two departures a day. However all inbound international flights have been cancelled.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said it was important to act "swiftly" once they were aware of community cases in New Zealand. Onward domestic travel was also suspended in the Cook Islands.

Brown said that passengers would be allowed to return to New Zealand and those in Pa Enu could return to Rarotonga, where the international airport is located.

"This is a good time to remind ourselves of the need to practice good hygiene measures, and to actively tag in with Cooksafe and Cooksafe+," he said.

The advice to all travellers due to arrive over the next 72 hours is not to travel, with Cook Islanders in New Zealand being told to shelter in place.

"All persons are denied entry into the Cook Islands unless there is an exemption provided (in writing) by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration."

Kiwis isolating in Cook Island resorts

Some holiday makers booked to fly out over the next 72 hours see Rarotonga as preferable to returning to New Zealand in Lockdown.

"We are booked on the flight back to AKL on Saturday and we really don't want to go back early," wrote one holiday maker.

However more recent arrivals are being advised to isolate in their resorts.

"We arrived in Raro Saturday- our resort is telling us any arrivals in the last 5 days must remain in our rooms, self isolating." Some Kiwi holiday makers describe waiting for Covid tests in hotel rooms and being required to wear masks.

"On this basis we would go home now," they said.

Air New Zealand, the only carrier operating the Auckland-Rarotonga route is allowing customers impacted by the recent alert level changes to reclaim their airfare value in credit. The airline advises passengers to do so using their website, as their customer service centres are experiencing large demand.

However, once the flights from Raro resume to Auckland, Kiwis may experience further disruption to onward flights. Air New Zealand will be operating a reduced domestic network following a 48 hour window.

This morning Air New Zealand's CEO Greg Foran told Newstalk ZB broadcaster Mike Hosking that the airline would also have to organise 800 domestic flights with 50,000 passengers over the next 48 hours.

Foran said there were 3000 New Zealanders currently in Rarotonga and the Cook Islands.

For details on rebooking and managing flights visit airnewzealand.co.nz/travel-alerts

For more details on current travel restrictions see cookislands.travel