Must dos: Amsterdam Canal tours and dune buggies won big at the Tripavdvisor awards. Photo / Supplied

The world's largest review site has compiled their must do activities for 2022 as demand for travel soars.



From a floating tour of Amsterdam to a zipline through Rotorua's regenerative forest, TripAdvisor's list of 'Top Experiences' has revealed that travellers are hungry for new experiences and new ways to get around.



According to the website the things 60 per cent of travellers surveyed saw organised activities and experiences as a way to get to know a destination, especially when going somewhere new.



With over a billion reviews, the website compiled their award winners from an average rating from the past 12 months and these were further subdivided by activity type and region.



Narrowed down into an overall list, the top 10 World Experiences for 2022 was led by guided tours with a difference.

Rotorua Canopy Tours topped the Tripadvisor list. Photo / Destination Rotorua

An open boat Amsterdam Canal Cruise from the Anne Frank house was named overall winner, leading a Red Dunes quad bike trek in Dubai in second, followed by a North Shore Tour of Honolulu.

Closer to home New Zealand's top experience was named as the Rotorua Canopy Tours' Ziplining adventure. The forest tour was also voted third best Wildlife Experience in the world, the website described it as: "Perfect for someone who has a fear of heights but still wants to experience nature and get an adrenaline rush from flying through the forest."

"It's really validating and well deserved for the team," says Paul Button, General Manager for the Canopy Tours. "They got out day after day whatever the weather, and it's testament to the energy they put into it."

Button says the global recognition from a brand like Tripadvisor will be helpful for the international travel restart. Currently 10 per cent of their visitors are from overseas.



Second place was given to a trip to see the Hector's dolphins with Akaroa Dolphins, which was celebrated as a unique wildlife encounter. Finally the top three was rounded out by Cheeky Kiwi Travel's premium day trip from Queenstown to Milford Sound.

Hector's dolphins in Akaroa Harbour. Photo / Supplied

Kate Urquhart, the website's GM of Experience said that she was delighted to recognised the experiences in the awards, which had helped visitors to get back into international travel and exploring new places.

"The awards bring well-deserved recognition to the hard-working and skilled tour operators who have managed to provide exceptional experiences to their guests while still navigating the pandemic," she said.

"From a luxurious food-filled evening to a long-haul trek, there is something for every traveller on this list."

The Top 10 Experiences in the World for 2022

Amsterdam Open Boat Canal Cruise - Live Guide - from Anne Frank House - Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Red Dunes Quad Bike, Sandsurf, Camels & BBQ at Al Khayma Camp from Dubai - Dubai, UAE

Tour of North Shore (70%) and Sightseeing (30%) - Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S.

Natural Pool & Indian Cave Jeep Safari - Aruba

Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area - Tierra Verde, Florida, US

Classic Inca Trail Trek 4D/3N to Machu Picchu - Cusco, Peru

Reykjavik Food Walk - Local Foodie Adventure in Iceland - Reykjavik, Iceland

High-Speed Thames River RIB Cruise in London - London, UK

Rafting - Sprouts - Rio Jacaré Pepira by Wild Canoe Territory - Brotas, Brazil

City & Beatles Tour - BLUE ROUTE - Liverpool, UK

Top 10 Experiences in New Zealand

Ziplining Forest Adventure The Original Canopy Tour - Rotorua

Akaroa Dolphins, Harbour Nature Cruise- Akaroa

Premium Milford Sound Small Group Tour, Cruise & Picnic Lunch from Queenstown -

Milford Sound

Wine Sampler Tour - Queenstown

Ocean Leopard Tours, Cathedral Cove Boat Tour- Whitianga

Guided Evening Penguin Viewing Otago Peninsula - Dunedin

Milford Sound Scenic Fly-Cruise-Fly - Queenstown

Lord of the Rings Scenic Half Day Tour- Queenstown

Cardrona High Country Pub Trail Horse Riding Trek - Wanaka

Rotorua Rafting, Kaituna River White Water Rafting- Rotorua