The UK's strange habits have confused New Zealander Katrina Conaglen. Photo / AP

Approximately 60,000 New Zealanders live in the United Kingdom, according to Crown Relocations NZ. Do they experience culture shock? Not always, although one Kiwi has shared some of the most unexpected things she’s come across while living in Great Britain.

When it comes taking the leap and moving over the ditch, you are undeniably expecting a bit of a cultural shift when setting up shop in your new home overseas.

However, one Kiwi is laying bare all of the strange, if not baffling, things she has experienced since moving to the United Kingdom, and some of them will be a surprising feat.

Katrina Conaglen moved to the UK 16 years ago and still finds the country and its people perplexing, from their undying devotion to a hot cuppa and their offensive manner of flirting, she told the Daily Mail.

Here are a few things Kiwi Conaglen finds odd about the European country, and a few things that may baffle us New Zealanders too.

Why must we always be making tea, drinking tea, offering tea as if it’s a salve to all ills? Photo / 123rf

Are Brits really that obsessed with tea? Yes

The UK’s obsession with tea is not breaking news in our modern age. In fact, it is a well-known trait of most, if not all, people who consider themselves English.

But what does a relocated Kiwi think of this famous past time? Conaglen franks the popular drink underwhelming, an opinion that might get her in a fair bit of trouble in Britain.

“Why must we always be making tea, drinking tea, offering tea as if it’s a salve to all ills, be it a slight hangover or having your arm ripped off?” she argues.

“It is a drink so offensively insipid it whacks you around the chops with nothingness. A brown crayon dipped in hot water.”

In the UK, the “wining and dining” strategy is swapped for “swigging and snogging”. Photo / 123RF

Is hurting really flirting?

While courting has taken all shapes and forms over the years, be it a wink, a graze or a compliment here and there, Conaglen reveals that the British way of flirting is, well, bullying their potential love interest — a fact she thinks misses the mark when it comes to charming one over.

“The British don’t have great game when it comes to seduction. When flirting does occur, it consists of teasing, a mode of letting someone know you’re interested I thought lost its cachet after high school”, she says.

What’s more, the often-opted “wining and dining” strategy among potential suitors is rather swapped out for “swigging and snogging” when it comes to date night.

“Couplings seem to be reliant on knocking back one too many down the pub then mashing mouths together on a vaguely sweaty swaying walk home”, she notes.

“Whatever works, I guess?” she concludes. “I’m just saying, compliments can be nice.”

Queen Camilla was partial to fish and chips in Bridlington, England. Photo / Getty Images

Can anyone ruin fish and chups? The Brits can

There is something fishy about the fish and chips in the UK, says Conaglen, and it’s not the way they pronounce the deep-fried potato.

The delicious seaside snack is left to sit under a heat lamp, becoming soggy and stale as time ticks by. Conaglen brands this act “a sin”.

“Fish and chips are manna from a higher power,” she affirms. “But then British chippies take this comestible heaven and leave it to sweat under heat lamps until someone comes to claim it, like a sad orphaned puppy.”

“What should be feather-light batter transmogrifies into a soggy sarcophagus for a fish that frankly deserved a better end.”

“The efficiency (or lack thereof) and cost of train travel makes one yearn somewhat for Mussolini.” Photo / Getty Images

Is the UK railway system really that much better?

Auckland Transport emerges as a shining beacon when it comes to public transport, well at least when being compared to the UK’s railway system.

“The efficiency (or lack thereof) and cost of train travel makes one yearn somewhat for Mussolini,” she quips, referring to the founder of Italian fascism, Benito Mussolini.

“‘Was fascism that bad?’ one wonders, two hours into a supposedly short commute home”, the Kiwi laments.

Judging by the period’s anti-Semitic rules, undercover police and 500,000 death toll, we think this may be a sweeping exaggeration.

Are M&S sandwiches that good?

While not as worshipped as the humble cup of tea, Marks & Spencer’s sandwiches are in a similar tier of popularity to Brits.

“People go mad for an M&S sandwich”, she says. “I’ve had WhatsApp threads light up in delight when new flavour combinations hit those fluorescent fridges.”

“All (willfully?) ignoring the fact that cold kills taste and those sad little sammies are bland pabulum.”

She adds that the simple grocery store sandwich seems to worsen over the festive period.

“The worst comes at Christmas time, when suddenly every sarnie is stuffed with some form of congealed pig’s meat and entirely TOO MUCH cranberry. I wouldn’t mention it were it not for locals being utterly evangelical about their quality”, she complains.

“Reader, they are not good. They are not cheap. They are a mass-produced nonsense and the sooner we stand up to the propaganda the happier our tummies shall be. To paraphrase Douglas Adams, a pleasant sandwich is not something sinful that only foreigners do. You deserve better.”

The much debated scone topic baffles Conaglen, particularly its frequency and gusto when brought up in conversation. Photo / Supplied

Jam or cream first on scones?

What do you spread on a scone first? Jam or cream?

The much debated scone topic baffles Conaglen, particularly how frequently it is brought up in conversation and the matched gusto that often accompanies it.

“This is a nation of Shakespeare and Austen; of Hume and Locke; of Jesse Armstrong and Armando Iannucci. It’s full of thoughts and humour and insight and philosophy. There’s so much to be discussed. But no”, says Conaglen.

“Instead, let’s go six rounds AGAIN about which smooshy gloop goes atop sweet bread first as if it is in any way scintillating. Or matters. It all gets chewed, folks.

She adds: “See also: arguments about the best biscuits or correct tea strength.”