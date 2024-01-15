Voyager 2023 media awards
Travel

What a US-based travel writer really thinks of New Zealand’s biggest city, Auckland

By Ashley Ellington Brown
5 mins to read
What do overseas visitors really think of New Zealand and Auckland? Photo / Getty Images

In the first of our series detailing NZ from a foreigner’s perspective, US-based travel writer Ashley Ellington Brown arrives in Auckland. But does our largest city leave a good impression?

I was thrilled

