Megan Watts checks into the Christmas suite at JW Marriott Hotel Auckland for a festive staycation.

When entering the Yuletide season, one only has to fish the Christmas tree out of the garage and browse Spotify for a tastefully-curated Michael Buble playlist to evoke the festive feels and enter the season of giving with a skip in their step.

However, after spending the night in JW Marriott’s Christmas suite, all festive fail-safes have been drained of their magic. Instead, they have been replaced with a much-dwelled-upon yearning to return to the haven that hails above Auckland’s bustling city. No Christmas shrub or song could ever compare.

This Christmas-inspired utopia, situated in the heart of the city, is part of JW Marriott’s Curated Christmas package, which includes a delicious buffet breakfast, complimentary parking and Christmas-themed amenities upon arrival. With bookings only available until January 5, here are a few reasons why booking a night at the coveted suite is a merry must this silly season.

Staycationers will be greeted with a bottle of champagne and some festive mince pies on arrival.

My experience:

The evening of my stay at JW Marriott’s seasonal suite was a rainy one, adding to the cosy Christmas feel of the whole experience.

Noting the weather probably wasn’t a paid feature of the room, I was very grateful to have picked a random Tuesday to treat myself to a night of self-care and Santa-themed add-ons.

However, what I walked into wasn’t the kitschy red room filled with cheesy Christmas carols and tinsel-laden light fixtures that I was expecting.

Upon entry to the sizeable suite, I was greeted with a tree that looked so real, it required a sniff and a closer look to confirm it was not, decorated with gentle fairy lights, golden bows and bells, and berry and flower features in a snowy white hue.

Welcomed by a warm and homely ambience, I realised that I was not entering into a North Pole-inspired suite straight out of a children’s book, but rather what could be mistaken for a Christmas-themed interior decor spread featured in Architectural Digest.

Curated Botanics transformed the suite into a Christmas wonderland.

Curated Botanics, who are responsible for the festive makeover, have transformed the premium suite into the perfect romantic escape for Auckland-based Christmas buffs - and a Herald journalist looking to put her feet up for the night.

Wreaths, trees and dimly lit candles filled each room, creating a green oasis accessorised with burlap bows and forest-inspired accents.

Along with the stunning decor, I was greeted with mince pies, champagne and an expansive home for the evening, featuring a living room, dining room, master bedroom, two bathrooms and a fireplace to really set the festive tone.

It wouldn’t be a cosy night in without some comfort food to match, so I perused the menu for pastas, pizzas and truffle-seasoned fries, all while sipping on bubbles and perusing the television options for Christmas-themed flicks.

With mac and cheese in hand and Love Actually’s Hugh Grant telling me love really is all around, I dozed off to sleep in the Christmas suite humming All I Want For Christmas Is You - knowing full well that what I really want is another evening in this festive-themed haven.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at JW Marriott.

Why you should go:

This year has been a hard year for us all - so taking an evening to escape the hustle and bustle of its final frantic weeks is a well-deserved pat on the back.

The suite really does feel like another world. Whether it be its place above the clouds or its fairytale Christmas charm, it is far away from any worries that may be waiting for you at ground level and its amenities will do a good job at keeping those stresses at bay.

A bubble bath with bubbly in tow? A much-needed movie night for just the two of you? Or perhaps the perfect place to get ready before a festive feast downstairs at the hotel’s JW Kitchen?

The evening is yours to tailor and enjoy - and is a well-deserved break that can be credited as a Christmas treat.

The expansive suite is filled with Christmas-themed amenities and charm.

Location:

22-26 Albert St, Auckland CBD

Price:

From $1000 a night

Availability:

The Curated Christmas package is available until January 5

Booking:

Book the Curated Christmas package on JW Marriott’s website.



















