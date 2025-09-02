There’s no doubt Chicago is a US city with an elevated crime rate – even if much of this is concentrated in specific suburbs.

But it’s not even the “murder capital” of the US, let alone the world. Cities in Mexico and some other Latin American nations are far more dangerous.

Trump’s posturing, however, could be ahead of an announcement of an expected federal law enforcement surge in Chicago. It’s a move that Chicago politicians are dead set against, seeing it as an abuse of Trump’s powers and akin to an “invasion”.

But a wrinkle to Trump’s plan may have come from California where a federal judge on Tuesday ruled the mobilising of 4000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines was illegal.

Threat unclear

US District Court Judge Charles Breyer said it was unclear what the “threat” was that demanded the military to be involved in policing civilians.

He ruled on Tuesday that the federal government’s use of the National Guard for domestic purposes went against a law from 1878, which forbids it without approval from Congress.

“There were indeed protests in Los Angeles, and some individuals engaged in violence,” Judge Breyer wrote.

“Yet there was no rebellion, nor was civilian law enforcement unable to respond to the protests and enforce the law.”

“What’s the threat today? What was the threat yesterday? What was the threat last week or two weeks ago?” Judge Breyer asked lawyers acting for the federal government.

“It’s the absence of any limits to a national police force. That’s what I’m sitting here trying to figure out.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the court had “sided with democracy and the Constitution”.

“No president is a king — not even Trump — and no president can trample a state’s power to protect its people.

“Trump’s attempt to use federal troops as his personal police force is illegal, authoritarian, and must be stopped in every courtroom across this country.”

The number of National Guard troops in Los Angeles has decreased significantly since June when several thousand were seen protecting federal buildings and helping immigration officers.