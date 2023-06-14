Go by Ghan: The Ghan Expedition is considered one of the great train journeys of the world. Photo / Supplied

VICTORIAN VIBRANCE AT MANTRA

Like the idea of a long weekend in vibrant and beautiful Melbourne? Make plans for an October 16 departure and book by June 18. This one’s for couples or besties, priced from $1679 for two people ($839.5 each). Return Qantas fares and three nights’ accommodation at Mantra on Jolimont are included.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/holidays/au-vic-melbourne/4-star-mantra-on-jolimont-with-melbourne-river-cruise-NZ38249

Pacific Encounter sails between Tonga and Fiji. Photo / Supplied

GO BY GHAN TO SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Ride the historic rail pathway from Darwin to Adelaide aboard The Ghan next year. Departing on set dates in April, September and October 2024, The Ghan Expedition is considered one of the great train journeys of the world. A three-night, four-day trip is priced from $4665pp, share twin. All meals, beverages and off-train excursions to Nitmiluk (Katherine), Alice Springs, Coober Pedy and Manguri are included. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/ghan

PACIFIC CRUISE ENCOUNTERS

Cruise the tropical waters around Fiji and Tonga aboard Pacific Encounter this August. Priced from just $1374pp, twin-share, this 10-night escape includes all main meals, many activities and entertainment. In the islands, you’ll get to explore freshwater rivers, see soaring mountains, lush green forest, and local growers selling fruits and vegetables. Travel from August 8 to 18.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, freephone 0800 78 0716 or pocruises.co.nz/cruises/tongan-discovery/x334

Festival of lights: Te Ramaroa Nelson. Photo / Tim Cuff, Supplied

SWITCH ON TO NELSON

The Nelson Light Festival, Te Ramaroa, illuminates the top-of-the-south city from June 30 to July 4, with dazzling installations that attract around 40,000 people to see how the seaside city is magically transformed. The event is free.

Check out accommodation deals at nelsontasman.nz/visit-nelson-tasman/ and Te Ramaroa at teramaroa.nz/about-teramaroa/

Cruise with sports champions out of Sydney Harbour, aboard the Queen Elizabeth. Photo / Supplied

QE′S CRUISE OF AUSSIE CHAMPIONS

A seven-night sporting-themed cruise on board Queen Elizabeth, in a Balcony Stateroom, gives sport-minded passengers the chance to interact with champion sports personalities such as cricket player Brett Lee, footballer Adam Goodes, golfer Karrie Webb and sports journalist Mark Beretta. Priced from $1815pp, the itinerary includes Hobart, Port Arthur, Melbourne and Sydney, from where the cruise departs on February 13. Book by June 30.

Contact: Travel Associates, phone 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/cruises/australia/voyage-of-sporting-greats-17399921







