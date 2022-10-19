Gold Coast for $135: Jetstar has launched a late spring seat sale. Photo / Will Waters, Caleb Russel; Unsplash

Christmas comes early for travel planners heading across the ditch, as an Aussie budget carrier launches an end of year seat sale.



Jetstar has announced a sale of 18,000 international one-way Trans-Tasman fares starting at $135.



From this morning the routes go on sale from Kiwi airports Auckland, Christchurch, Queenstown and Wellington.

Destinations include the Gold Coast (OOL), Melbourne (MEL) and Sydney, as well as Rarotonga and the Cook Islands.

The sale runs until a minute to midnight on Monday night 24 October, unless sold out.

Fares are for travel between November 2022 to late August 2023, though exact dates vary per route.

Seat sale highlights:

· Auckland to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $139^

· Auckland to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $139^

· Auckland to Rarotonga from $169^

· Auckland to Sydney from $145^

· Christchurch to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $139^

· Christchurch to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $139^

· Wellington to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $135^

· Queenstown to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $159^

· Queenstown to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $179^

· Queenstown to Sydney from $189^

Jetstar advises customers to check the latest government travel requirements from New Zealand before booking.

Fares and full conditions are available at Jetstar.com.