Katoa Jetboating, Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

SPLASH OUT ON A ROTORUA JETBOAT RIDE

Exhilarating “speed and spin” jetboat rides are so popular on Lake Rotorua, Katoa Jet is offering daily special deals at 11am and 3pm. There is also a family deal for two adults and two children, with departures throughout the day. Prices are $74 for an adult, $54 for a child and from $250 for a family. Wrap up warmly for these autumn days and head to the lakefront for an exciting adventure.

Contact: Katoa Lake Rotorua at 1 Lakefront Drive, Rotorua, 0800 538 7746 or katoalakerotorua.co.nz/specials/

Hiking near Poronui Lodge. Photo / Supplied

CAST AWAY ON A TAUPŌ FLY-FISHING RETREAT

Spend two days being guided over the hills of Poronui’s backcountry estate, returning to the comfort of the luxurious Poronui Estate Lodge each evening, where you’ll be met by the aromas of gourmet meals being freshly prepared for you. Mid-season rates start at $3030pp for a three-night stay, twin/double-share. Located in the secluded Taharua Valley, between Taupō and Napier, and a 45-minute drive from Taupō. The Lodge offers a wide variety of packages ranging from fly-fishing and hunting to summer glamping, hiking and mountain biking.

Contact: Poronui Estate, ‘phone (07) 3842080 or e-mail reservations@poronui.com or poronui.com/package/hiking-holiday-package/

Sea-sons greetings: Take a festive cruise from Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

UN-SEA-SONAL CHRISTMAS CRUISE

The timing is as “un-Christmas-like” as the Grinch himself, but a four-night cruise from Sydney to Moreton Island promises to be entirely festive, with the cruise ship Carnival Splendor transformed into a Christmas wonderland. There will be glittering lights, festive food and beverage options, Christmas carols and movies. Priced from $875pp for accommodation in an Oceanview Stateroom, all main meals are included on this cruise, which departs from Sydney on July 9. Book by May 31. Airfares from New Zealand to Sydney are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17360370

Saletoga Sands Samoa. Photo / House of Travel

STAY AT A SAMOAN SPA RESORT

Nestled in a secluded bay on the southeast coast of Upolu, Samoa, and just one hour’s drive from Faleolo International Airport, Saletoga Sands Resort is right on the beachfront and surrounded by exotic tropical gardens. Return /Air New Zealand fares and a five-night stay costs from $1199pp, twin-share, including tropical breakfasts and two half-hour massages – one each. Book by May 8 for travel throughout November.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/pi-smo-saletoga-sands-CMPSTA2404

Golden sands on Phuket Island, Thailand. Photo / Supplied

FIVE-STAR THAI BEACH STAY

Staying in a room with a tropical lagoon view for eight nights at the five-star SAii Laguna Phuket is priced from $1149pp, twin-share. This luxurious beachfront getaway is in Bangtao Beach and within easy access to Phuket township, the Nang She viewpoint and the airport. Daily breakfasts, private airport transfers, afternoon teas and evening cocktails are all included. Book by May 21. Travel between August 1 and September 14 or between September 24 and October 31. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/phuket/saii-laguna-ph







