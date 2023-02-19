Jennifer Lopez has fans fizzing over her recent announcement. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has sent her fandom into a tizz – and no, it has nothing to do with her tense conversation with beau Ben Affleck at the Grammys.

You know, the one that was caught on camera and soon went viral.

The 53-year-old quickly moved to squash rumours there was trouble in paradise by clarifying on Instagram she always had “the best time” with her husband and moved on to announcing a secret project.

Lopez has revealed she has partnered up with Sir Richard Branson to create a women and entrepreneurship-themed cruise.

The five-night cruise, which will include ‘90s dance classes with JLo-inspired playlists and panel discussions led by female entrepreneurs, will depart from Miami on April 14 and sail to the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean.

However, there is an important detail not to be overlooked.

It has been promised the star will attend a sail away party to say “bon voyage” to those on-board, but she will not actually join them on the trip.

While many excited fans said they wished she would, they were still stoked with the concept.

“This sounds like the best five days ever. So amazing for networking with other like-minded, driven women. It would be a dream! Any opportunity to connect with other women who grab life by the balls,” one woman wrote.

“I love this! I’m already booked and can’t wait,” said another.

“I … LOVE … JLo for so many reasons … if I weren’t sailing as I type this I’d be there!” added another.

“This is awesome! And JLo combining her partnership with Grameen America to donate 50 cabins for Latina entrepreneur,” a fourth said.

The collaboration between Branson’s Virgin Voyages and Lopez’s philanthropic organisation Limitless Labs will offer events on-board focusing on personal and professional growth.

Sir Richard Branson onboard Virgin Voyages ship Scarlet Lady. Photo / Supplied

It will centre around seven “C” themes – community, courage, character, confidence, care, clarity and connection.

Virgin Voyages, which launched at the end of 2021, has said the itinerary will include “connection opportunities”, Ted-talk-inspired seminars, JLo-inspired entertainment and wellbeing programmes.

There will also be morning meditation classes, fitness classes including spinning and bungee, dance classes, and “unplugged sessions” in the mud room of the spa’s thermal suite.

Lopez was named as the cruise line’s chief entertainment and lifestyle officer early last year and is also an investor.

“My mission has always been to entertain, empower and inspire my fans to live their lives without putting limits on what they believe they can achieve,” Lopez said in a statement.

“Richard and I share this passion for partnerships and experiences that bring people joy and lift you up, which is why I am so excited to work with Virgin Voyages to bring the Limitless Voyage to the seven seas.”

The cruise will stop at Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Virgin Voyages’ private Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas.

There is also a more advanced package on offer, called the Limitless Experience Package, which has been designed for female entrepreneurs and gives access to special on-board events and activities.

Fifty cabins on the trip will be donated to Latina entrepreneurs through the non-profit Grameen America and the cruise will take place on the Scarlet Lady.

Speaking of Lopez, Branson said: “She brings so much passion to all of her projects, and so it was the perfect opportunity to take that energy and spirit and together create a voyage unlike any other.”