Check you've got these items packed before your next big trip. Photo / File

Between flight times and booking numbers, hotel addresses and itinerary items, it’s no surprise that, when it comes to packing before a trip, our minds are more than a little stretched.

Travel often enough, and you’re bound to reach the airport, hotel or highway, only to realise with a drop of your stomach, you’ve forgotten to pack something.

Now, every person is different. One traveller may never forget to pack toiletries, while another constantly leaves their toothbrush and medication behind. Someone may be attached to their phone, while another could head to the airport without realising it’s still charging in the kitchen.

However, there are some items that, time and time again, slip people’s minds. At a glance, these things don’t appear to have much in common, but there is a unifying thread; they aren’t always kept in the bedroom.

This means when you drag a suitcase into your room and work pack what you see, you’ll often miss the toothbrush in the bathroom or the phone charger in the kitchen.

Medication

Easy to forget but difficult to replace, prescription medication is a classic one to leave behind. Tucked into a bathroom cabinet, or bedside table, this is one you want to add to the top of any packing list, no matter how short it is.

Adaptor

Ah, the humble adaptor. If, by a stroke of luck you remember to pack it, chances are it will be forgotten in some hotel room or airport cafe. Unlike currency, language or cell phone plans, a difference in plugs is subtle enough to slip one’s mind, until you go to charge your phone or straighten your hair. Fortunately, USB ports are becoming more popular in accommodations and transport hubs, but a proper plug will always charge your various kindles, phones and tablets much faster.

Swimsuit

While it’s easy to remember swimming gear for a beach holiday, even winter getaways can present opportunities for a dip. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve shown up to a destination with a pool, hot tub, sauna or lake, and wished I packed a swimsuit. Not that it stopped me from jumping in, but it certainly makes the experience easier.

Phone charger

This one is sneaky; an object so ubiquitous at home and work that you’d never think to write it down on a packing list, or double-check it’s packed. Yet, it can result in an unnecessary purchase, and stress beforehand, as your battery whittles away on the plane/in the car.

Music/Movies

Now, this is less of an item, or at least, a digital item but an important one nonetheless. Whether you’re on a limited data plan or travelling abroad, having access to your favourite music playlists, podcasts, TV shows or movies for long flights or drives makes the journey far more enjoyable. Luckily, airports and train stations often offer free Wi-fi, so you can do a speedy download before hopping on board.

Casual shoes

Airport sneakers, check. Walking trainers, check. Fancy dinner shoes, check. Yet, at the end of the day, wandering around your campsite, hotel room or rental house, nothing beats an easy pair of throw-on sandals or jandals to potter around in.

Pens

Now, as items go, this is a pretty low-stakes one to forget. From airports to hotel lobbies, one doesn’t have to go far to find a pen. Yet, having a few tucked away in carry-on bags, wallets and pockets is a way to make travel just that little bit smoother when you need to fill out a form, jot down an address or make a note.

Tweezers/nail clippers

For me, this is the most forgotten item of them all; the humble set of tweezers and nail clippers. On an overnight trip or weekend away, these may seem superfluous. Yet, the pain of a gnarly hangnail or deep splinter can be surprisingly intense.