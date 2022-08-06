A 7 Hidden Gems of Rome tour in a vintage Fiat 500 takes guests past many famous sites like the Colosseum, as well as some hidden surprises. Photo / Getty Images

If you've already seen the main attractions of Rome, it's time to venture further into the historic city, writes Tiana Templeman

Travellers who venture beyond Rome's major sights are rewarded with some exceptional and unusual tours and activities. Whether you prefer to explore one of the city's oldest markets, ride around town in a vintage Fiat 500 or tour a sculpture gallery housed in Rome's first electrical power plant, the "eternal city" is eternally fascinating. The following ideas offer a unique look at Rome.

Travel back in time at Basilica di San Clemente

This small basilica may appear modest from the outside but it has four levels from different times in history, with a 1st century Pagan temple, an ancient Roman mint, mosaics from an early Christian church and the church that currently sits on the site. Descend the stairs into the heart of 1st century Rome, then work your way up. Exploring using the provided brochure or taking a guided tour will help you uncover the many hidden stories contained on the different floors. basilicasanclemente.com

Explore the market at Campo de' Fiori

Around 80 per cent of what is sold at Campo de' Fiori is produced locally and the market, which began in 1869, remains central to the people of Rome. Browse stalls offering samples of everything from olive oils to liqueurs and pesto with flavours such as squid ink, tomato, and black truffle. Drop into Antica Norcineria Viola, a family run smallgoods shop dating back to the late 1800s, to buy delicious, cured meats or head around the corner to Cooperativa Latte Cisternino. This cheese shop is so popular with Romans that most of the buffalo mozzarella is already "reserved" each morning.

Campo de' Fiori is a local produce market in Rome, dating back to 1869. Photo / Getty Images

Rome 500 Experience in a vintage Fiat

Discover "7 Hidden Gems of Rome" in a vintage Fiat 500 on a three-hour guided tour with a charming local guide and car enthusiast. While you'll see plenty of famous sites like the Colosseum, it's the surprises that make this adventure so much fun. Discover an amazing optical illusion at the Garden of Oranges, peer through Rome's most famous keyhole, and cruise past an Egyptian-inspired pyramid embedded in the city's fortified walls. If you want to know what it's like behind the wheel of Italy's most famous car, you can take the Fiat for a spin around the Eataly carpark. Or, if you're especially brave, take to the streets of Rome on a self-drive convoy tour with a local lead driver to show you the way.

rome500exp.com

Indulge your inner foodie at Eataly

This vast multi-storey food hall housed in a converted train station should not be missed if you want to learn about Italian cuisine (and pick up some great, affordable food at the same time). In addition to stocking all sorts of cooking ingredients, there is an on-site microbrewery, fresh pasta shop, gelateria, specialist butcher, cured meats emporium, and many different restaurants. It's almost impossible to walk out of here empty-handed, even if you weren't planning on buying anything. eataly.com

Eataly is a vast multi-storey food hall housed in a converted train station in Rome. Photo / Trevor Templeman

Art meets power at Centrale Montemartini

Priceless marble statues are set against a backdrop of turbines, diesel engines and steam boilers at Centrale Montemartini Museum, a sculpture gallery housed in Rome's first electrical power plant. The marble gods and emperors look surprisingly at home surrounded by powerful machinery which has been polished to a high shine. Floor-to-ceiling windows cast a rosy glow on the gleaming white statues and burnished gold dials. Even in peak tourist season, this unique museum is seldom busy. After you've explored the museum, it's an easy 15 minute walk to Eataly for lunch at a bargain price.

centralemontemartini.org

Priceless marble statues are set against a backdrop of industrial machines at Centrale Montemartini Museum, a sculpture gallery housed in Rome's first electrical power plant. Photo / Trevor Templeman

Marvel at the ceiling at Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola at Campus Martius

When the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola at Campus Martius ran out of money to build a dome, master artist Andrea Pozzo offered to paint one. Specialising in a technique known as quadratura, Pozzo used trompe l'oeil to create a grand dome, ornate architectural features and Baroque frescoes on the ceiling. The floating 3D figures look so realistic that it is hard to resist the urge to reach up and touch them. Stand on the marble disk in the middle of the nave floor to admire the ceiling, or use the handy mirror. A second marker provides the ideal vantage point for the trompe l'oeil painting of the dome.

Tiana Templeman takes a photo of her reflection in the mirror at Church of St Ignatius of Loyola at Rome's Campus Martius. Photo / Supplied

Go underground at the Colosseum

Venture behind the scenes at the Colosseum as you roam the hidden underground corridors where gladiators once prepared for battle by the light of flickering oil lamps. Follow your guide and learn how mighty wooden lifts were used to deliver elephants, lions and tigers into the stadium as if by magic. Gladiators made their dramatic entrance using hidden trapdoors. There's no need to book an expensive private guided Colosseum tour as the Italian Government (which manages the Colosseum) runs its own excellent and affordable tours of the site. Book via the official website.

coopculture.it

