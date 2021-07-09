Italy England: Football fans given quarantine exemption to travel to Wembley

1000 Italian tourists have been given quarantine exemption by the UK, ahead of the match. Photo / Getty Images

This weekend 1000 Italian football fans will travel to Wembley to watch the 2021 Euro Cup final in England.

Normally these travellers would be required to spend 10 days in isolation, but in a sporting gesture the UK has agreed to allow these tourists to bypass quarantine to watch the historic match. Providing they spend no longer than 12 hours in the country, and use dedicated transport to get to the match, they are free to cheer on their team at Wembley.

Quite a relief, considering they will have paid over $1000 (€610) each for a ticket.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that the soccer tournament is the largest on the world stage. 26.3 million people tuned in to watch Denmark's game against England on Wednesday.

It's the kind of excitement that's hard to ignore, even in New Zealand.

Now the Beautiful Game will be played in what is of possibly the world's first football travel bubble.

Beyond the fever pitch and chants of "Forza Azzurri" and "In-ger-land", there is a more important competition:

Which country makes for the better holiday destination?

England vs Italy

Pre-pandemic Italy accounted for 2.2 million tourists to the UK a year. It was the sixth biggest by visitors and spending, dropping $2billion on holidays to the British Isles.

However 3.5 million Brits - around 3 million of whom were 'Inglese', to be precise. Looking at the total international visitor numbers, it is more clear cut.

Scores on the doors for total international visitors in 2019: England 40 million, Italy 92 million.

England as a holiday destination is not for everyone.

On matters of food and weather, it's hardly a fair match. However, there are some big draw cards for Italians - beyond Wembley.

According to Visit Britain the second most sought-after experiences for Italian holiday makers is to take a narrow boat tour of the canals of England.

Surprisingly, the Digbeth waterways are more popular with Italian tourists the Canale Grande in Venice.

Pop culture is also the UK's secret weapon. Italians are 14 per cent more interest in seeing the castle where Harry and Meghan got married. Harry Potter is also a big draw, as well as a Beatles tour of Liverpool.

Almost half - 49 per cent - of visits by Italian tourists are to London. No doubt that'll be where the attention of most Italians will be come Kick off on Sunday Night.

Three quarters of Italian visitors plan to return, and with only 12 hours to explore they'll probably be back for more.