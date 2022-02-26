Look on the bright side: Vivid Sydney returns May 27, 2022. Video / Destination NSW

Vivid Sydney returns this May for 23 nights of cutting-edge creativity. Festival director Gill Minervini discusses festival firsts, favourites and innovation.

Festival Director Gill Minervini discusses festival firsts and favourites. Photo / Destination NSW

Vivid Sydney 2022 is my first as festival director, with lots of exciting new developments in store. There will be new locations across the CBD, new music venues and new game-changing "Ideas" talks. We are all innately drawn to Sydney's urban landscape and Vivid Sydney brings everyone together to celebrate, reflect and immerse ourselves in this charismatic city. There are so many compelling reasons to visit the festival time and time again, with the full 2022 programme being revealed in mid-March.

Vivid season or not, one of my favourite things to do in Sydney is to walk from Circular Quay to Barangaroo, taking in the spectacular views. Walking this at night during Vivid Sydney is highly recommended.

Other must-do's at Vivid Sydney includes the unmistakable work of Ken Done, delivering the Customs House projection with For Sydney With Love; and Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran's multi-limbed avatar Earth Deities, enthralling audiences with animated fire and electricity at Hickson Road Reserve.

I'd also head to King St in Newtown for dinner, a truly eclectic high street that reflects the diversity of our city.

What to expect at this year's Vivid Sydney. Photo / Destination NSW

Visitors to Vivid Sydney always rave about the Light Walk. This year, for the first time in Vivid Sydney history, the Light Walk will stretch continuously all the way from the Sydney Opera House to Central Station, featuring 47 installations and projections.

We have also introduced a sculptural way-finding installation Future Natives, where a flock of 200 neon LED birds will guide audiences.

If you're planning a trip to Sydney, I find most visitors don't know about the city's great neighbourhood villages - where you'll find all the locals relaxing. Paddington, Newtown, Balmain, Parramatta, Cronulla all possess their own unique character and celebrate the essence of what makes Sydney authentically unique: its people, places and heart.

Book a trip to Sydney during Vivid Sydney to immerse yourself in the city at its creative best. Stay at one of the hotels on the footprint, enjoy dinner at one of my favourite Italian restaurants - Bar Totti's on George St and book tickets to a music performance and ideas talk.

Vivid Sydney is incredibly photogenic, so make sure you take lots of pictures to keep as lasting memories of an unforgettable trip. Plus, I'd also recommend picking up some great local NSW wine.

Vivid Sydney 2022 takes place May 27-June 18. Visit vividsydney.com

Check entry requirements, vaccine requirements and Australian Government Department of Health before travel. health.gov.au