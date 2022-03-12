Details to check before departure: What to ask your travel agent. Photo / Getty

Travel agents across the world are seeing a surge in new clients. In times of travel uncertainty, they can access information the rest of us find ourselves in a Google wormhole trying to decipher. Travelling soon? These are questions you need to ask.

What are the travel requirements for the airline(s) I'm travelling with?

View every airline as an individual operator, each one potentially requiring different travel requirements regarding conditions of boarding, country entry requirements, Covid-19 testing and quarantine. You might be flying with multiple airlines; don't presume they all beat to the rhythm of the same drum, it could result in denied boarding.

Covid-19 regulations differ across airlines. Photo / Supplied

What do I need to know about transiting?

Every country your feet touch, even to change planes, will have specific requirements for acceptable Covid-19 tests. If your itinerary includes a layover, check your vaccine and pre-departure tests meet criteria.

What does my travel insurance cover?

Ideally, you want insurance that covers Covid-19, including potential medical expenses and every cost associated with quarantining. Rather than pore over the fine print, ask your travel agent to break it down.

What travel advisory level is my destination country?

MFat has placed countries in one of four categories according to how safe they are to visit. No countries are deemed level 1 yet and many travel insurances won't cover destinations classed Level 3 or 4.

Am I crossing a state border?

Such as an Australian state border. You'll likely know if you are but rules do change between states and it's the traveller's responsibility to meet specific requirements.

Do I need a Passenger Declaration Form?

From a Digital Passenger Declaration (DPD) to a digital Passenger Locator Form (dPLF), declaration forms differ across the world. Ensure you have the right forms completed in the right timeframe, for all directions of travel.

Navigating the new travel norm. Photo / Getty

Where can I find a Covid-19 test at my destination?

Depending on your destination, accessing a RAT test or PCR may be very different to NZ. Furthermore, in some countries, the information available may be in a language that is not your own. It pays to know before you go.

How much does a Covid-19 test cost at my destination?

Once upon a time, the holiday kitty was for meals out, tipping the wait staff and a daily Magnum. In the era of Covid-19, you'll want to know what all pandemic-related items might cost and budget for it.

What happens if I'm unable to come home?

Okay, so the worst happens – the holiday has come to an end and so has your luck. You're homeward bound and testing positive, so what next? Not a question to ask when the situation arises. Ask now.