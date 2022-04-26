Aussie rapper Iggy Azalea says the airline left her and her son stranded. Photo / Denise Truscello, Getty Images

Aussie rapper Iggy Azalea says the airline left her and her son stranded. Photo / Denise Truscello, Getty Images

Aussie rap star Iggy Azalea has begun a beef with American Airlines after missing the cutoff for her flight out of Miami.

The Gold Coast musician claims she and her son missed their flight after being held up at security screening. Airline staff say she has nobody to blame but herself.

In a twitter tirade, she claimed the airline left her family stranded and without luggage: "they sold our seats while the gate was still open then refused to take our bags off the plane."

I wanted to tell any families booking travel be careful flying with young kids on @AmericanAir

I was flying with my son & they sold our seats while the gate was still open then refused to take our bags off the plane although every other flight was sold out for that night. 1/2 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 18, 2022

However other airport staff have accused Azalea of 'getting it twisted', saying she arrived at the airport just 30 minutes before a 6pm flight, with luggage to check.

The airline confirmed that luggage would be returned to Azalea and her party.

The rap star shared her curt communications with the airline's customer support. Photo / Screenshot

Airline workers separately told TMZ that the pop-star's had been cooked up - accusing her of using her platform to seek preferential treatment.

Azalea, real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, went on to tell her 7.6 million twitter followers to fly with rival airlines.

Delta is the superior choice. I agree. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 20, 2022

Revealing her interaction with the American carrier, the star tried to blame her missed flight on the ground staff and the VIP greeting service.

"We checked in on time and stayed with your staff, and they still sold our seats because we didn't come fast enough to board," she complained.

American Airlines had no official comment on the incident.