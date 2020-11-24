Iconic Sydney theme park to get $30m facelift and jobs boost

Something to smile about: Luna Park has been a familiar face in NSW for 85-years. Photo / Louis Meeckers, Unsplash

The smiling face of Sydney's oldest theme park has another reason to be cheery, it is about to get a $32 million 'facelift'.

After 85 years under the Sydney Harbour bridge, the theme park grinning turnstile gates will be getting a refurbishment and new rides to bring it up to the 21st century.

Plans to roll out nine new rides, with six aimed at younger children, were unveiled on Tuesday. Other attractions drawn up include a thrill ride to replace The Big Dipper.

The reconfiguration of the layout to accommodate new rides and updated regulations mean that this new roller coaster will be slightly smaller than the original. The – not quite as - Big Dipper will be a single-seat-wide train, designed with noise reduction and the peace of Sydneysiders in mind.

According to New South Wales Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres the new ride refurb will be as much about bringing the park in line with regulations to curb noise and light output, which had been in place for the past 15 years.

The crowded, old Luna Park must be brought in line with modern regulations. Photo / Laura Cros, Unsplash

Bringing the 85-year-old park up to date will be a major operation, and the minister hopes that it will become the face of a regional push for tourism and construction in the city – creating 2500 direct and indirect jobs in the city, according to AFP.

"This investment will attract more people to Sydney and ensure that Luna Park continues providing joy and excitement to millions of families and children for the next 85 years and beyond," he said.

The park's director says that Luna will be back in operation for June next year, and the renovation will have preserving the character of the park at its centre.

"We are just going to make it even better than it is now, while still preserving its wonderful heritage," he said.