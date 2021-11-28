Iconic Eats 2021: Auckland's hundred best dishes and restaurants revealed

Fresh Bite restaurant is the only restaurant in NZ serving seafood and rice congee the way they make it in Guangzhou. Video / Dean Purcell

Auckland's 16 favourite dishes have been revealed, as part of the city's annual Iconic Eats awards.

2021's list of the 100 best loved bites have been compiled from nominations from over one thousand food-loving Aucklanders.

With many dishes back again for a second year, the Iconic Eats awards has revealed the city's must-try bites ahead of the move to the new freedoms Covid-19 framework, this Friday.

"With over 40 per cent of us born overseas, Auckland is one of the most multicultural cities in the world," says Auckland Mayor Phil Goff

"That richness in culture extends to the huge range of food choices on offer from eateries across the city."

The list features dishes from menus as far-flung as South Auckland and the Hauraki Gulf, there's a lot of distance to cover and eateries to explore.

Hot Chicken Donut Burger from Sneaky Snacky. Photo / Babiche Martens, Supplied

Treasure Kitchen's Or-chien Malaysian oyster omelette in Ōtāhuhu to the Island Grocer's foldover sandwich, overlooking Oneroa Bay on Waiheke Island, there are noteworthy morsels in every corner of the city.

However, it is Central Auckland and the CBD which is stuffed with 62 of the top plates.

Annie Dundas, manager for Food and Beverage Tourism at Auckland Unlimited, said each of the 100 dishes tells a story about the resilience of the city's restaurateurs.

"Our hospitality industry has faced incredible challenges through the pandemic, and the stories shared throughout the list are heart-warming and prove how important food and our hospitality industry is on a very personal level," she says.

The arrival of the new Iconic Eats list ahead of the new Covid-19 Protection Framework is perfectly timed for Aucklanders looking to explore the city's culinary delights, this weekend.

Braised Pork Belly, Mekong Baby. Photo / Supplied

"We can look forward to returning to a more normal life, with the ability to once again visit the hospitality venues that make our city such a great place to live in and visit," said Mayor Goff.

The list of Ionic Eats was first published last year, to reward 'signature dishes' and unique Auckland restaurants only found in the city.

While there are plenty of new flavours and places to explore, the iconic list welcomes back a lot of favourites for second helpings.

Sixteen of the dishes are returnees from last year's list. Meanwhile, 20 restaurants from 2020 were back with new dishes.

The full 100 dishes can be found at iconiceats.co.nz