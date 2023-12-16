A popular amusement attraction in the US will close permanently, leaving many in shock and wondering what it will be transformed into. Photo / Facebook

A popular amusement attraction in the US will close permanently, leaving many in shock and wondering what it will be transformed into. Photo / Facebook

Much-loved American water park Coney Island in Ohio is set to close its doors for good.

On Thursday, Coney Island announced that the whole premises including Sunlite Pool will permanently close on December 31 following its Nights of Lights event, reports news.com.au.

Commonly confused with Coney Island in New York City, the beloved 137-year-old amusement park located in Cincinnati will be replaced with a new entertainment venue with a slightly different target audience.

It has been bought by Music & Event Management Inc (MEMI), which is a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO), and is set to be transformed into a $127 million “state-of-the-art” music venue.

“We thank the millions of patrons and employees from Cincinnati and surrounding neighbourhoods,” Coney Island officials shared in an press release.

“You made this a special place for all of us. But the time has come for this historic destination to offer new and different options for entertainment-seekers looking for fun and unique experiences.”

The music venue will feature a state-of-the-art sound system, adaptable seating and a standing area and has been dubbed as a “one-of-a-kind entertainment campus” anticipated to be a “must play” stop for the music industry’s best performances.

“We are building a new home for live music events that will offer a mesmerising fusion of cutting-edge technology and architectural significance,” Jonathan Martin, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra president, said in a statement.

“This new development will usher in the future of the music industry, and we are proud to be leading the next step in the same way Riverbend changed the face of live music in our community 40 years ago when it opened.

“Now, with CSO’s historic success with Riverbend and PNC Pavilion, we are creating an expanded music, arts and entertainment campus for the region to drive artistic excellence and innovation as well as the local economy.”

Coney Island first opened its doors back in 1886 with the Sunlite Pool opening in 1925.

After word spread of its closure, many have expressed their shock on social media, calling it an “absolute tragedy”.

coney island cincy was a huge part of the industry, while it hasn’t been a true amusement park for a bit, it served as inspiration for many theme parks built in the 50-70s including disneyland, and six flags over texas, and will be missed — Ryan (@Rytheguy2000) December 14, 2023

“This sucks. Demo Riverbend and create this if you want to, but leave Coney Island alone,” one person ranted on X.

“Really disappointed,” said another, while a third chimed in, “Sad, sad. So many precious memories”.

A fourth said: “Such a shame. 100+ years of history about to be erased for ANOTHER music venue.”

Others pointed out that there’s already multiple music venues in the area.

“Don’t we have enough music venues? Riverbend right next door? New venue downtown and one in Newport? Not to mention the other, older venues throughout the tri-state. Why do we need another?” one person angrily asked.

“Heartbreaking, particularly losing Sunlite Pool!” another moaned.

However, there were a few who were all for the property’s new chapter.

“This is awesome. People just love to complain. An upgrade that was needed long before now,” one person shared on X.

Meanwhile, Martin and Memi CEO Mike Smith revealed that the venue’s preliminary design is still a work in progress and some decisions have not been set in stone.