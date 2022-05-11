Iceland hotel seeks 'Midnight Sun Catcher' in epic job advertisement

An Iceland hotel is advertising for the job of a lifetime as it searches for an aspiring photographer to be its first official 'Midnight Sun Catcher'.

The successful applicant will spend 10 days capturing one of the world's most beautiful wonders, Iceland's Midnight Sun, for Hotel Rangá.

Stargazing at Hotel Rangá. Photo / Supplied

In exchange for photographs and imagery, Hotel Rangá will cover return flights to Iceland and room and board at the hotel.

During days off, they have the opportunity to explore Iceland's incredible landscape and visit the hotel's sister property, The Highland Center Hrauneyjar. This is located in the remote Icelandic highlands.

The winter sky over Hotel Rangá. Photo / Kristján Pétur Vilhelmsson

Applications for the job close on May 15.

This isn't the first time Hotel Rangá has advertised such an offer to photographers around the world.

Stargazing at Hotel Rangá. Photo / Supplied

In July 2021, they advertised for the position of 'Northern Lights Catcher'. After receiving so many applications, they selected Paige Deasley from Canada and Stefan Liebermann from Germany to come and capture video and images of the Northern Lights for three weeks.

Iceland's clear skies give New Zealand a run for its money. Photo / Gísli Már

What is Iceland's Midnight Sun?

Iceland's Northern Lights, which happen during winter, are easily the country's most famous natural phenomenon.

A 'greenstorm' above Hotel Rangá in Iceland. Photo / Stefan Lierbermann

However, summer visitors are treated to an equally magical experience called the Midnight Sun.

Due to Iceland's position on the globe, the days aren't just long in summer, they're endless. From May to August, the sun never fully dips below the horizon, even in the middle of the night.

As a result, 'night' is not a black sky but instead a stunning mix of fiery red, orange, yellow and indigo.

The peak is during the summer solstice, usually June 21.

Fortunately for visitors who aren't used to getting good shut-eye during stubbornly sunny months, many houses and hotels have light-blocking curtains to keep the light out.

However, if you ever do visit, we recommend making the most of the unusual hours.