How two people found love on the 'View From My Window' Facebook page

In the unlikeliest of places, the most unusual of times, two people found love. Photo / Unsplash

In the unlikeliest of places, the most unusual of times, two people found love. Photo / Unsplash

It was a few months into the Covid-19 pandemic and like most people, Reggie Laroche was stuck in his apartment, struggling to stay positive.

In the 'before times', Laroche's television job had him constantly flying around the world. Then, the unprecedented happened and he was trapped inside his Florida apartment with nothing but uncertainty.

With a lot of time suddenly on his hands, Laroche took to scrolling Facebook, where he stumbled across a Facebook group called "View From My Window."

The group was established in March 2020 by Amsterdam-based Barbara Duriau, after Covid restrictions hit Europe.

Its purpose was simple; post photos of the view from your house, along with a short description of where you were, what you could see and (most importantly) how you were feeling.

By the time Laroche found the group, it was May 2020 and looking through the months of content, he felt immediately uplifted.

"The page was designed really to give people hope," he recently told CNN Travel. "I found myself clicking through all the pictures and just feeling like for a moment I was travelling again."

From Italian rooftops to Swiss mountains, hundreds of window views provided little portals to live around the world. Yet, there was one that stopped Laroche mid-scroll; a front porch view of blue skies, clear ocean and rich greenery.

The photo that started it all; Kathy Antoine's original image posted to the Facebook group. Photo / Facebook

The poster was called Kathy Antoine and the caption revealed the location as Punaauia, Tahiti in French Polynesia. Overlooking Morrea Island, her office view meant working from home wasn't really that bad.

It was a familiar scene for Laroche, who had visited Tahiti in 2019 and, like many visitors, was enamoured with the island's beauty.

"I was instantly reminded of the beauty of the place, the people that I met, the food, everything," he said.

As dozens more images were uploaded to the page, it was this post he kept returning to. Eventually, a simple 'like' seemed inadequate as a way to express his appreciation. So, taking a risk, Laroche sent a message and friend request to this stranger.

"I really enjoyed your picture," he wrote.

Thousands of miles away, Kathy Antoine's Facebook pinged with the message, and so began their story.

Similar to Laroche, when Antonine was shown "View from My Window," by a friend, she loved the group instantly.

"I liked the concept of giving other people hope, and bringing other people the opportunity to see another view other than their view," Antoine told CNN Travel.

Inspired, she decided to share her own view and was pleasantly surprised with it gained upwards of 15,000 likes.

But not as surprised as when a message arrived from one group member who was particularly moved; Laroche.

Understandably, Antoine wrote back to say, while she appreciated the message, she didn't usually accept strangers. Except, she didn't delete the request.

So, Facebook kept nudging him into her notifications; reminding her Reggie Laroche was "someone you may know". When these notifications popped up, Antoine would take a moment to look at the posts and photos on Laroche's Facebook profile.

Admittedly, she was intrigued.

"I really liked the sensitivity through the pictures he was posting," she said. "Lots of things could have been my posts, actually."

It would be almost an entire year since that initial message, in April 2021, when Antoine would accept Laroche's friend request after months of checking in on his profile gradually erased the sense he was a stranger.

Laroche, unfortunately, couldn't quite say the same, as Kathy Antoine and her oceanside view had faded from his memory. So much so that when he received a notification she had accepted his friend request, he wondered whether she was someone he met during his trip in 2019.

It wasn't until he scrolled through her page and saw the window photo that he remembered; she was from "View From My Window."

Immediately, as photos, posts and updates appeared in one another's feeds, they began liking and commenting on each other's posts and sending the odd message.

"We started to communicate, just kind of friendly banter here and there over the next month or so," said Laroche.

For most of her life, Antoine has lived in French Polynesia but has a house in southern California. So, as summer 2021 began and international travel finally seemed possible, she began planning a trip from Tahiti to the US.

As fate would have it, Antoine messaged Laroche and discovered he would be in Los Angeles during that time.

Laroche was one of her only Facebook friends she had never met in person, Antoine felt it was time to change that.

It would be in San Diego's Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel in August 2021 when the pair finally met.

While Antoine had no expectations and no nerves, Laroche couldn't quite say the same. Months of lockdown and Zoom meetings made the idea of meeting someone new in person was somewhat unnerving.

But, when an SUV dropped Antoine and her friend at the hotel lobby where Laroche was waiting, the pair said they just clicked.

"Instantly, it was as if we were best friends," Laroche said. "We started having a conversation, I felt completely comfortable with her."

Laroche, Antoine and her friend then headed downtown and as they walked through the city, Laroche and Antoine shared about their lives and felt their connection deepen.

What this meant, however, neither knew for sure.

"I was feeling that I had just met someone very special," Laroche said. "But I wasn't thinking yet that this was going to be a relationship, I wasn't in that mindset."

The following day, they met without Antoine's friend and picked up the easy conversation where it had left off.

"It was really an amazing feeling of someone you just met, and you feel like you've known the person for a long time," Antoine said.

Despite spending just a few hours together, the pair felt something connect and Laroche naturally found himself holding her hand as they walked and talked.

When Antoine invited him to stay at her Palm Springs house, it didn't take much deliberation for Laroche to postpone his first flight out of California. And, a few days later, his replacement flight.

The duo would spend the rest of Antoine's time in the US together.

The couple now split their time between Tahiti and Florida. Photo / Facebook

According to Antoine, the attraction was far more than superficial.

"I was attracted to him, to his soul," she said. "It quickly, quickly turned into something more than friendship because there was like a soul connection that was really, really amazing."

Eventually, it was time for Antoine to return to French Polynesia but the two already knew they'd do whatever it took to see each other again.

Weeks later, Laroche was on a flight over.

Work flexibility meant Laroche could spend most of Autumn in Tahiti; a time he described as short but transformational for the couple.

Despite their unconventional origin story and cross-continental lives, both say a deep mutual respect is what has kept their connection strong.

"Reggie is a fantastic person, he knows so many things," Antoine said. "He's a very strong person, but at the same time he's sensitive as well, and he's very humble."

"I feel like I've been travelling the seven seas, and looking for someone to share life with, and now I found her, and all this time she was hiding on a tiny little island in the middle of the South Pacific," Laroche added.

For Barbara Duriau, who created "View from my Window", it's stories like Antoine and Laroche's that made her Facebook group not just an online space but a community based on "empathy, kindness, benevolence, dream and escape," she told CNN Travel.

If its membership of over two million is anything to go by, these qualities have been deeply desired during a challenging time in history.

Overwhelmed by responses, Duraiu curated some of the best posts and stories into two self-published books.

"Above all, it is the stories behind the pictures that touch me. They are funny or moving, and some give you goosebumps," she said.

"Behind each photo is the story of an ordinary person, their vision of life. It's just one person's little corner of the world that finds its place in the big picture that is the planet."

Laroche and Antoine aren't the only people who have found connections through the Facebook group.

Duriau's second book shares the story of an American group member who was inspired by a view posted by a Frenchman in Dordogne. After painting the vista, they met this summer while the American was in France on holiday.

The pandemic is far from over and many countries still have red lists and travel bans in place, however, Duriau is optimistic that one day people from the community will be able to meet.

A "View From My Window" exhibition is being planned to take place in Brussels in 2022.

For Laroche and Antoine, the future still seems uncertain, as they spend most of their time in Tahiti, dreaming of a time they can travel the world together.

In the meantime, the view from her porch remains as beautiful as ever and, in November 2021, Laroche posted his own photograph of her view to the group.

"When I went to Tahiti, one morning I looked out and I'm looking at the same view that had brought us together over a year and a half ago," he said. "And I was just thinking how blessed I am, that something that was so simple as the post has now brought me so much joy and happiness."