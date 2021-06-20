How to ... holiday in relative safety

Is someone in your family celebrating a milestone event? Marking the occasion with a extended-family holiday is a lot more fun than travelling across the country to sleep on a blow up mattress at a relative's house.

Here are some tips for planning a multigenerational getaway that everyone in your extended family will enjoy.

Planning is everything

Planning a successful mutigenerational trip involves taking the expectations of several different generations into account and combining them to create an enjoyable holiday for everyone. While it's true you can't please everybody all of the time, taking each person's preferences into account at least once is key to a happy holiday with extended family.

Choose somewhere convenient

Aim for a location that is convenient for everyone and doesn't cost too much to get to. Be mindful that travelling can be challenging for older family members and parents with young children. Somewhere within easy driving distance could be the best option.

Be realistic about how well you all get on

Staying in separate rooms at the same hotel or resort may be slightly more expensive than renting a holiday home but sometimes it is better to have your own space. Hotels with a mix of hotel room and apartment style accommodation offer added flexibility. When booking, ask about car parking arrangements for those arriving in multiple cars. Some Adina Hotels can assign more than one car spot to families travelling together.

Find a middle ground

Try to find a comfortable middle ground when it comes to accommodation as each family member will likely have a different holiday budget. If someone is struggling financially, offer to chip in for their accommodation in exchange for a favour like childminding. Giving something in return can make cash-strapped family members feel more comfortable about accepting financial assistance so they can join the trip.

Look off the beaten tourist track

Rural properties in lesser known destinations are often the most overlooked places on Bookabach. Fancy a trip with the family to Lake Wanaka but can't afford a multi-bedroom property with views of the lake? Check out spots like Bishops Bay, a 20 minute drive from Wanaka, where you can have a stunning bach called Buchanan Lodge all to yourself.

Bigger is always better

Opt for a holiday home that is a little too big rather than one that is too small. Ideally it should have a large living area and a full kitchen - and multiple bathrooms. Don't be turned off by a high price per night for larger, luxurious accommodation. It might be $1200 a night but if you share the cost between eight people, that makes it $150 per night. Bargain!

Make a roster

Consider an informal roster when it comes to chores or look for alternatives. TFE Hotels Director of Marketing, Katia Giurtalis, suggests checking to see if you or your accommodation can pre order groceries and have them delivered before you arrive. If someone in your family hates cooking on holiday they may prefer to skip the kitchen and treat everyone to dinner at a local restaurant instead when it is their turn to cook.

Give thanks with a gift

Don't take your family for granted. Even if your sister-in-law or grandparents insist they love babysitting, a small thank-you gift is always appreciated. It can also be nice to split the cost of a babysitter for lunch or dinner one day so the grownups can go out without one or more family members having to miss the fun because they're looking after the kids.

Take a break

Allow time for young children and older family members to rest. Having some quiet time in the early afternoon can work well for both age groups. Parents may also like to consider taking their children out for the day occasionally to give other family members a break. Whether your children are tots or teens, absence makes the heart grow fonder.

Spend time together and apart

There is no need to do everything together. Sometimes it's fun to hang out with just one family member, particularly if you have a shared interest, or head off on your own for the day. The best multigenerational trips offer the perfect mix of time spent together and apart.