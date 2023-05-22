We've got to pick a pocket or two ... Photo / Dean Purcell

Being the victim of petty theft is never fun but when you’re overseas and travelling it can be especially stressful.

Passports, credit cards and ID can be difficult or in some cases, impossible, to replace abroad while a foreign police station is the last place we want to spend precious holiday time.

It is unfortunate that one of the most popular destinations in the UK is also the city with the highest rate of theft. In 2022, London recorded seven thefts for every 1000 people and in England and Wales, crime reports of threat increased 47 per cent in 2022 compared with 2021.

So, how can you avoid pickpockets and what should you do if something is stolen on holiday?

Insurance expert, David Wallace, from Allianz Partners New Zealand, shares some advice.

How to avoid being pick-pocketed

Keep things hidden

Because a wallet in your back pocket or purse is an easy target, the chief sales officer said a hidden wallet is the way to go.

“We would always recommend keeping your most important items in a hidden wallet on you at all times,” said Wallace. “A crossbody travel wallet or money belt that can sit underneath your shirt is great for ensuring things like your passport, ID, cash, and travel documents are safe.”

If you want to carry around a bag or backpack, Wallace recommends one you can lock and is made of cut-proof material.

A trendy wallet or purse may look cool but it becomes an easy target for thieves. Photo / Unsplash

Ensure you’re covered

Even after taking precautionary steps, theft can happen, which is what makes comprehensive travel insurance a wise investment, Wallace said.

But take pause before just choosing the cheapest option, he added.

“It may seem like a way to save and tick the travel insurance box, but the cheapest policy may have restricted benefits and lower policy limits, therefore not giving you the protection you potentially may need,” Wallace said.

Travellers should ‘shop around’ and compare different policies, he added, as some will suit your needs better than others.

“in some cases, this might still be the cheapest policy, but it pays to be sure,” he said.

What to do if your items are stolen overseas

With the rise of pay wave or ‘tap-to-pay”, it’s easy for a thief to clock up huge bills on your credit card without needing a PIN, alongside using it online. So, the first thing you should do is cancel your credit card.

However, Wallace has an additional step many people may not think of; cancelling your phone account. This will stop a thief from earning “hefty data roaming fees” which can quickly amount to hundreds of dollars.

Next, you should contact the authorities.

“Report it to the local police within 24 hours and obtain a copy of the police report,” Wallace said, adding this was crucial in order to claim back insurance for any stolen items.

If the thief got away with your passport or other travel documents, travellers should contact their airline and local embassy. If you are in a pinch and can’t afford expensive document replacements, make sure you ask about emergency funding, which some embassies can help with according to Wallace.

Finally, give your insurance provider a call.

“Be sure to get in touch with your insurance provider’s emergency assistance line to find out what you need to make a claim so there aren’t any surprises” Wallace advised.

“They can talk you through the steps you can take to help ease your travel struggles while away and also what you will need to make a claim.”