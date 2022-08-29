Bar Albert, which sits atop Auckland's newest hotel is New Zealand's highest rooftop bar. Video / Supplied

Sarah Pollok checks in to Auckland's new voco hotel.

Generously-filled champagne glasses in hand, we flop on to the plush king bed and gaze out of the decadent floor-to-ceiling window, to the view from 33 storeys high.

In the distance, the sun melts into the harbour horizon, while the streets flicker to life in a patchwork of neon signs, street lamps and headlights. It's a dreamy start to a dreamy holiday and one made even sweeter by the seamless journey to get here.

No crawling through traffic in airport taxis or waiting out flight delays. No luggage lost to overwhelmed airlines, rental car queues, or any of the disruptions that seem to hit anyone travelling too far from home.

Instead, a staycation. A short, sweet holiday that makes the most of every second you have, alone, or with your favourite plus one.

As a travel journalist, I'm all for wild adventures but was pleasantly surprised at how refreshing and thrilling a holiday in my own city can be. Maybe you will be too.

Location: Sitting on the corner of Albert St and Wyndham St, the 37-storey building puts you smack-bang in the city, with popular attractions and venues just a short stroll away. In five minutes you can walk to the Sky Tower, the Civic, Commercial Bay or Britomart, while a 10-minute jaunt can get you to Auckland Art Gallery, Aotea Square or Basement Theatre.

First Impressions: From the high loft-style ceilings in the lobby and rich black/honeycomb colour palette to the sweeping city views and fluffy robes embroidered with small hotel logos, voco is a place that doesn't scream New York Boutique as much as casually mentions it with a dazzling smile. It's intimate without being cramped, luxurious and elegant but not stiff, both when it comes to its staff and spaces.

Rooms: The rooms are an extension of this balance. Brushed navy walls, black wooden furniture and dark grey curtains cultivate a moody, plush vibe but are given a trendy modern edge with gold, white and yellow decor.

Bathroom: Soft, warm behind-mirror lighting? Check. Magnifying mirror? Check. Large bathrobes and Antipodes shower gel, shampoo and conditioner in large pump bottles that are more sustainable and easier to use than tiny hotel bottles? Check, check check.

Sustainability

: Staying in a fancy hotel feels even better when you know they're playing their part in subtle but meaningful ways. So, you may not notice that the showerhead is aerated to reduce water usage, the duvet filling is made of recycled materials, rubbish bags are compostable and company cards and stickers are made using recycled paper, but they are. And it all makes a difference.

Outside the trendy voco hotel in Auckland city centre. Photo / Supplied

Food and drink: You're pretty spoiled for choice when it comes to dinner options in downtown Auckland so it's a good thing Mozzarella & Co comes to the table with some delicious fare.

As the name suggests, the on-site restaurant dishes up Italian favourites like gorgonzola gnocchi, beef lasagne and seven different types of pizza, with all mains priced between $28 to $44. The menu was light on vegan/plant-based options and a little heavy-handed on the oil, but as my partner said, that's pretty bang on for Italian kai. Attentive staff are also happy to chat through any dietary requirements and recommend alterations to suit.

Plus, thanks to a high-quality on-site restaurant, breakfast is well worth adding into your stay for an impressive spread of continental and hot buffet options. A special mention goes out to their cloud-like scrambled eggs with juicy mushrooms and the pottles of Bircher muesli with fresh fruit and yogurt.

Bar: Yes, this deserves it's own separate shout out. When you head to the 38th floor of the hotel, you'll understand why. It's here, floating above the clouds, you'll find Bar Albert; Auckland's newest, highest and arguably trendiest rooftop bar. Even if you aren't staying at the hotel, it's a must-visit spot.

Facilities: There is no pool and no pets allowed (unless they're service animals) but you can use the stationary bike, treadmill and free weights in the fitness centre. Those in town for business can have items printed, copied and scanned at the front desk or book one of the five meeting rooms.

On-site valet parking is also available for $55, although if you're in a rush in the morning, let them know the evening before as it can take 10-15 minutes to have your car brought around.

Wi-Fi: Reliable, high-speed internet is more a necessity than an amenity these days and voco has this on offer for guests in the common areas and rooms.

Accessibility: The hotel entrance and elevators are wheelchair accessible, with disabled/accessible parking on site and nine accessible guestrooms which have roll-in showers. There are also wheelchairs available to use during your stay.

Price: Prices start from $245 per room.

Contact: Email res.aklcn@proinvesthotels.com, call 09 883 2999 or visit auckland.vocohotels.com for more information.