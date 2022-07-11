Thomas Bywater stays at The Observatory Hotel, Christchurch, a reclaimed corner of the historic Cantabrian quad.

Location: An imposing corner of the Christchurch Art Centre, under the impressive domed Astronomy Tower.

Style: A modern, artsy boutique in the unique location of Ernest Rutherford's old alma mater - the University of Canterbury science faculties.

Perfect for: A luxurious city break in historic Christchurch.

First impressions: The Observatory enjoys a Gothic campus setting where Harry Potter would be quite at home. However, the interior of the converted faculty buildings are more Beautiful Mind than Leaky Cauldron. The Observatory Lounge, a drawing room social space, greets visitors. Varsity colours have been swapped for bright wall hangings. Upholstered settees face large brass-topped tables of books, which - as if by magic - are replaced with food and drinks after 6pm. Must be the house elves.

It's the only way to explain how smoothly the place runs considering how few staff appear to be on hand. A single, cheery receptionist who greeted us also showed us to our room.

A wooden spiral staircase sadly leads nowhere at present, however there are plans to open a bar and dining option within the observatory library. Each door proclaims its old faculty departments - Zoology, Astronomy, Physics.

The Observatory Hotel Lounge. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Rooms: Our room, The Cadmium, was equally characterful. It was one of four in the roofspace of the old quad. Despite the bright associations of the heavy metal, the room was a surprisingly calming shade of eggshell blue. The sloped ceiling of the loft space was less conventional. The central column and joist holding up said ceiling was unavoidable. However, worth navigating for the view from the skylights towards the old university spires.

But this is no Boheme-esque garret. You'll find a luxurious queen bed, obligatory tea, coffee pod and TV combo.

Bathroom: An impressive wetroom, considering it's in the attic of the 1917 university building. Given that detail, the water pressure is nothing short of miraculous. Toiletries from the Hawke's Bay-based Real World New Zealand.

The Cellar Door and Lumiere Cinemas across the Christchurch Art Centre quad. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Food and drink: All rooms come with complimentary drinks at 'social hour' and continental breakfast is served in the lounge.

If you're looking to dine in you'll be disappointed but you don't need to look far. The up market Cellar Door restaurant is an Ōamaru stone's throw away in the opposite corner of the quad.

Facilities: Guest Wi-Fi is complimentary. Although there are few spaces for guests vehicles at $20 per night, car parking is not something central Christchurch is short of.

The Cadmium Room, Observatory Hotel. Photo / Thomas Bywate

In the neighbourhood: A five-minute walk from the Avonside across the tramlines, less to Hagley Park. The Observatory is as central as you like. However there are plenty of places worthy of exploration in the adjoining alcoves. The Art Centre is chock-full of finds - from the Adventure Book shop to designer studios and galleries.

The Lumiere cinema might be the most cosy but difficult-to-navigate cinema in New Zealand. It was worth it to find the Bijou Bar.

The Observatory Hotel in the corner of the Christchurch Art Centre quad. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Family friendly: Not especially. However, children of all ages are welcome and those under 5 are not charged a bed rate. Cots and rollout beds can be provided.

Accessibility: There are three accessible, wheelchair-friendly rooms in the undercroft of the quad.

Contact: observatoryhotel.co.nz