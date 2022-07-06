The Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, on Natadola Beach. Photo / Supplied

Courtney Whitaker bathes in sun, sea . . . and ice, at The Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa, Natadola Bay

Location: About an hour from Nadi Airport, on Viti Levu (the main island). Natadola Bay is a wildly beautiful beach, and the sprawling 14-hectare property is built to savour every inch of it.

Check in: We are warmly greeted at the entrance to the hotel's Porte Cochere with shell leis, and a traditional Fijian drum. We complete a very quick temperature scan (one of very few reminders of Covid here), before wandering down to the check-in area. With vaulted ceilings and a panoramic view over Natadola Beach, the space is absolutely vast and there are plenty of check-in desks to cater for IHG members, non-members, and a sitting area positioned to take in the view. Check-in is swift and easy, and we and our bags are whisked off in a golf cart to our room.

Style: Relaxed island style meets contemporary luxury.

Room: A King Beachfront room with beach access. Not only do we have ringside seats to the main event - the sun setting over the sea - but we are also ideally positioned between Navo restaurant and the adults-only pool. Our room has a separate lounge with banquette seating along one wall, a small dining table and chairs, a TV, and a Bose sound system. Fijian wall art and a hand-carved kava bowl add some traditional touches to the modern space. The separate bedroom has a comfortable king bed, twin wardrobes with plenty of hanging space, and big double doors to a luxurious bathroom. The masterstroke of the whole space is, of course, the balcony: on one side a daybed, for sprawling on with a cocktail, on the other, a large Cleopatra outdoor bathtub, which has privacy curtains and a window out to the beach with adjustable blinds.

The Cleopatra balcony bathtub. Photo / Supplied

Perfect for: Couples or honeymooners looking for a slice of luxury in the Pacific, or for families wanting a stress-free holiday, with entertainment and activities at their fingertips.

Getting there: Air New Zealand and Fiji Airways operate direct flights to Nadi, and on arrival, there is plenty of choice of transport to reach the resort, from taxis to shared minibuses to private, air-conditioned transfers, which can be organised by the hotel.

Bathroom: A massive slab of black marble makes up the double vanity, while the toilet and shower are at separate ends of the bathroom, each with privacy doors. Toiletries are Pure Fiji, with shampoo, conditioner, moisturiser and luxurious bath soak supplied in White Gingerlily scent. Stunning. I liberally coated myself in it at every opportunity. An amenity kit is also supplied, along with bottles of Fiji water.

Navo Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with Navo Island as a backdrop. Photo / Supplied

Food and drink: There are four options for dining: Kama Lounge, for cocktails and nibbles, Toba Bar and Grill for casual dining, buffet-style Sanasana, and Navo, where we dined on our first evening. Navo, named for the small island the restaurant looks out on, boasts an extensive wine list and stunning fine-dining menu, as well as a four-course signature degustation menu. Inspired by fresh local ingredients, it would have been remiss of us not to order the massive 1kg lobster, plucked straight from the ocean and cooked on the grill, and a fish fillet with puttanesca. We also find room for the burnt butter ravioli and an indulgent sticky date pudding for dessert. We pair the meal with a buttery Vidal Soler chardonnnay (and vow to visit the gym the next morning . . .) Sanasana, near the reception area, has delicious buffet breakfast spreads each morning, but we choose a la carte at Navo - mostly for the view, but also for the friendly and attentive staff, who make every morning a delight for us. We sit outside, with an unobstructed view of Navo island, and enjoy everything from smoked salmon with cherry tomatoes and pesto, to stacks of pancakes with blueberries, freshly squeezed fruit juices, and a strong black coffee.

Facilities: Golf enthusiasts will head for the very popular 18-hole golf course, of course. The par 72 championship standard course boasts sweeping sea views on 15 of its 18 holes. Back at the 266-room resort, which is really designed as a village, there is an award-winning spa, a gym, shops, a glass wedding pavilion, four restaurants, and even a medical centre. There are endless activities here and The Reef Safari beach shack is a great place to start, with surfing, snorkelling tours, scuba lessons, kayaking and dive courses. The adults-only infinity pool - footsteps from the beach - has loungers, sun umbrellas and is right beside Toba, perfect for post-swim cocktails and stonebaked pizzas.

The luxurious Beachfront Cabana massage by spa Intercontinental. Photo / Supplied

Spa: Spa Intercontinental is a tranquil space and as well as traditional treatments, has a pre- and post-treatment area called the Wai Zone. "Wai", which is Fijian for water, is reflected here in the hydrotherapy programme, which includes a steam room, a hydrotherapy pool, and an ice room. After a five-minute glacial blast in the ice room, we head back to the warmth of the beach, where our therapists are waiting to give us the hotel's signature Cabana massage experience. Fragrant Pure Fiji oils are massaged into tired muscles and sunburnt skin, and I fall asleep to the sound of the waves only metres away. Bliss.

In the neighbourhood: Many of the staff members at the hotel are from nearby Sanasana village. Visits here can be arranged, along with a tour of the local Malomalo primary school.

Family friendly: There is a distinct focus on families here, with a choice of adjoining rooms or well-equipped suites, available with one or two bedrooms, kitchens, dining areas and private plunge pools - plenty of space for the whole family. For tired parents wanting a break, there is the popular Planet Trekkers' kids' club and a nanny service, as well as a dedicated family pool with interactive fountains, paddling areas, and shade sails.

Planet Trekkers kids' club. Photo / Supplied

Accessibility: All doorways and areas of the resort have been designed to be wide enough for wheelchair access. There are also two rooms specifically created with wheelchair-accessible facilities and ramps.

Wi-Fi: Free and fast.

Sustainability: The Intercontinental chain has a programme called Green Engage, which is a commitment to running more sustainable hotels around the world, and allows each hotel to measure its impact on the environment. Paperless menus and information can all be found by scanning QR codes, and the hotel also has a coral-planting programme.

Extras: Club Intercontinental is a great way to elevate your stay, with exclusive Club Intercontinental lounge access, which includes sunset canapes and cocktails and a private infinity pool with cabanas.

Price: Rooms start at $399 per night including tax, and breakfast for two adults and two children.

Contact: https://www.fiji.intercontinental.com/.