Outdoor heated luxury at the new DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka hotel. Photo/Supplied

Kim Knight stays at the new (and delicious) DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka and insists you try the eclairs.

Location: A stone's throw from the Southern Motorway exit to Karaka; a brisk walk across a neatly groomed lawn from the New Zealand Bloodstock sales centre.

Style: 50 shades of neutral with a touch of equestrian luxe.

Perfect for: Horse traders and holidaymakers. Obviously a no-brainer if you've got thoroughbred business in Karaka, but also handily situated for quickish drives to lesser-known beaches, better-known farmers' markets and Auckland Airport.

First impressions: A hotel by a motorway? Resist the urge to keep driving because once you turn up at the entranceway, it's all green grass and well-established trees with a tonne of onsite parking and possibly the single most friendly welcome I've ever had at a reception desk (aided and abetted by a warm chocolate and walnut cookie).

The king deluxe suite at DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka. Photo/Supplied

Rooms: We stayed in a king deluxe suite (from $445 a night) with autumnal views of oak trees on the turn. Think muted monochromatic tartan carpet and furniture in varying degrees of soft tweed. It sounds a lot, but shrug off your Barbour and pass me a Chivas, darling. If this room was a member of the royal family, it would be Kate Middleton on a photo opp in the Lake District. The "suite dreams" bed is by Serta but bonus points for the couch that's long enough to accommodate 3am decampments from a snoring partner and the wardrobe that is long enough to accommodate full-length frocks (and/or riding boots). The televisions are larger than my dining table at home and will remind you just how far screen quality has come - even if there is still nothing you want to watch on the Freeview/Sky selection (racing channels included, obviously).

The lobby is lovely, but head straight to reception for the warm cookie. Photo/Supplied

Bathroom: Our suite had two toilets, a lovely rain-head shower and a classy, curvy free-standing tub. Nothing smells more expensively "hotel" than Crabtree & Evelyn's lemon verbena lotions and potions and the towels were so huge and fluffy that one of them was redeployed as a 3am couch blanket.

Onsite restaurant Ethereal Artisan Kitchen is named for a Melbourne Cup winner. The ceviche and rice sorbet is also top in its class. Photo/Supplied

Food and drink: The hotel's Ethereal Artisan Kitchen is named for a Melbourne Cup winner, and it too is a serious contender. Hotel guests are advised to prebook because locals have packed the place since opening. Executive chef Mark Southon (ex-O'Connell St Bistro) nails it with a menu that feels familiar on the page but pushes the boundaries on the plate. Tuna ceviche with rice sorbet was the most inventive take on raw fish I've had in forever; duck croquettes were crunchy-crispy-wow and a smoked venison loin came with grown-up grace notes of bitter chicory and juniper. The eclairs were so good we had them twice - savoury and salmon to begin; sweet and coffee'd to end. This is food worth travelling for but stay the night and you can also take advantage of the very comprehensive by-the-bottle list. One tiny gripe - my bubbly was served in a white wine glass instead of a flute. Oh, the suffering.

Facilities: Honestly, have another eclair. There is an onsite and well-equipped gym (complete with fresh fruit bowl) and a large, heated outdoor pool.

Salmon eclairs - a highlight of the snack menu at Ethereal Artisan Kitchen. Photo/Kim Knight

In the neighbourhood: Send the kids to find the life-size driftwood horse art at the saleyards entrance for the ultimate winter Karaka photo opp, but in summer I bet all Instagrammable roads will lead to the purple-hued glory of the CCT Lavender Farm. Also quite close by: Rainbow's End and Spookers (I've never been to the horror-themed latter - on our long weekend exit from the city, the traffic was nightmare enough).

Accessibility: Go to the website fine print for a full list of 37 accessibility features, including braille elevators, strobe alarms, lowered light switches, a swimming pool hoist and a 32-inch width minimum on bedroom doors.

DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka, 8 Hinau Rd, Karaka, ph 09 296 2002, hilton.com