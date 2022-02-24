The Hotel Give is the Christchurch's new look hotel, run by YMCA. Photo / Supplied

If your conference booked you into the local YMCA, you might have something to say.

Like "did you get the top or the bottom bunk?"

The youth movement is better known for budget, hostel-type accommodation, summer camps and charity work. Not for apartment hotels.

This is why the development in central Christchurch is perhaps the most remarkable transformation in all the YMCA's 120 national programmes worldwide.

Hotel Give is a bold, boutique new direction for the Y; the first international chapter in the world to rebrand as such.

In America the organisation renamed itself "The Y" in 2010. The rebranding exercise was to freshen up an image more commonly associated with the Village People than the youth movement.

Australia did similar, nine years later, the biggest change to the 175-year-old institution in half a century.

While the New Zealand chapter has proudly remained the YMCA, the Christchurch branch now has four letters above its door: GIVE.

The balcony of Give's one-bedroom apartment on the top floor. Photo / Thomas Bywater

The Give fits a lot into its location opposite the Botanic Gardens and the Christchurch Art Centre. You'll find rooms from $75-a-night single-bed units, to $260-a-night apartment suites which would be at home in any major city hotel.

It might look like a departure from basketball, gyms and bunk beds that you might have expected, but Alex Berkemer, the hotel's chief operations officer, says they've stayed true to the community spirit of the Y.

"Social responsibility" is something travellers look for in accommodation, says Berkemer.

"The big trend we've seen since Covid is business travel - that's something that's really front of mind. They want to support the community, they want to do good."

Alex Berkemer, Hotel Give's chief operations officer. Photo / Supplied

The discussion as to what to call the hotel began nine years ago during the rebuild after the Christchurch earthquakes. The accommodation had just had $9 million allocated to renovating and strengthening work. With much of the city emptied, the YMCA was competing with other hotels for room nights.

Josie Ogden Schroeder, chief executive of the Y in Christchurch, saw there was a problem.

"The question then was 'what are we going to call it'?"

After 15 years working for the charity she saw it wasn't going to be easy.

"It was a conversation me and Alex were having, and it pained me because we're both loyal to the YMCA, but it was getting in the way."

Confusion with another international youth movement - the YHA, which closed its New Zealand business last year - didn't help.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the opening of Christchurch's Hotel Give in August. Photo / Supplied

In November, after 89 years, the hostelling association shut up shop. Covid-19 and closed borders had caused a collapse in the budget travel market and young travellers disappeared.

The central location and business travel has been a saving grace for the YMCA. Next to the Canterbury University campus, the hospital and just 1.2km away from the new Te Pae conference centre, the new rooms have been refurbished to appeal to a different kind of traveller.

Queen beds, en suite bathrooms and "executive suites" are a transformation for the Hereford St YMCA. Upping their game rather than dropping their room rates, the Y says it has a secret weapon in the competition with other city hotels: the work it does for the community.

A one-bedroom apartment at the top of Hotel Give, the YMCA's Christchurch rebrand. Photo / Thomas Bywater

"Going back 30 years the profits of the hotel have all gone into what we do," says Josie. "Our community outreach, our programmes and subsidising the things we do for young people. But nobody knew this."

Within the YMCA building are initiatives such as a youth theatre and the 4Cs Centre: a maker space, providing access to coding, 3D printing and high-tech vocational skills, plus a social club.

In the gym, the Y's other tenants, Muscle People, provide physiotherapy for patients from Christchurch Hospital. It's a broad church, and an insight into a fraction of the charity's work in Canterbury.

The remodel has also increased the number of disability-access rooms. There are two floors of accessible shared bathrooms and kitchens. The Give recently provided accommodation for IHC New Zealand, which normally has to book out a range of accessible accommodation across the city when it visits.

There are still dorm-style rooms available, and shared kitchens and bathrooms on two floors. The YMCA doesn't want to shut out backpackers and budget-conscious travellers completely, although, even prior to the pandemic, fewer travellers were opting for shared accommodation.

While the 34 bunk beds remain, Give's focus has shifted beyond the budget accommodation.

"The hotel is not the charity. It's supporting the charity," says Josie.

"At the end of the day Hotel Give has to generate all our revenue that supports the rest of the work YMCA are doing in Christchurch.

