Stay in the heart of Sydney's CBD at The Tank Steam Hotel. Photo / Supplied

EAT YOUR WAY AROUND MELBOURE'S LANEWAYS

Explore the laneways in Melbourne's inner-city on a guided tour that comes with a special hotel booking at the five-star Pan Pacific Melbourne. A three-night stay in a Premier Room, including daily breakfast, is on sale for $625pp. Book by close of business on May 17 for your stay between June 1 and August 31. The Lanes and Arcades Chocolate Walking Tour takes you to Melbourne's chocolatiers and patissiers. A "Flexible Free" changes and cancellations policy applies, up to seven days prior to travel. Airfares and transfers are additional and can also be booked for you.

Contact: Travel Associates, call 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/melbourne/pan-pacific---lanes-and-arcades-chocolate-walking-tour-15843980

Explore the foodie delights hiding in Melbourne's arcades and laneways. Photo / Supplied

ISLAND-HOPPING ADVENTURE

Just in time for school holidays, Fullers360 is taking travellers to the islands – that's the islands of the Hauraki Gulf. A new, special family deal gives parents the opportunity to take their children to Waiheke Island, Rangitoto Island, Rotoroa Island or Coromandel for $10, when buying a return family fare. This deal applies to day trips and overnight trips – all departing from the Downtown Ferry Terminal in Auckland. Guided tours are available on the islands and taking the ferry to Coromandel is a little-known way to avoid often-arduous traffic jams. Book by April 30. Travel dates are available through to October.

Contact: Fullers360, fullers.co.nz/auckland-school-holidays-and-easteractivities

SLEEP DEEP IN A SUPERIOR SUITE

A three-night autumn stay at the four-star Scenic Suites Queenstown in a Superior Room is priced from $419pp, twin-share, and includes daily breakfast and a Queenstown Wine and Food Tour. Book by May 8. Travel between May 14 and June 18. A "Flexible Free" changes and cancellations policy applies, up to seven days before travel.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/15854167

RIDE PLANES, TRAINS, AND FERRIES IN SYDNEY

The Tank Stream Hotel in the heart of Sydney's CBD, is just a few minutes' walk from Pitt St Mall, the light-rail system and Circular Quay, with its many ferries to outer Sydney. Two nights in a Queen Room come with Qantas return airfares from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch and an optional Captain Cook's Vivid Lights Sunset Dinner Cruise. Priced from $935pp, twin-share, with the cruise included, travel between May 27 and June 18. Book by April 22.

Contact: House of Travel on 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/ast-sdy-the-tank-stream-hotel-cmpvivid1104

Enjoy a Mother's Day escape to Waiheke. Photo / Supplied

SPOIL YOUR MUM WITH A WAIHEKE GETAWAY

Treat your mum for Mother's Day with a Stay Waiheke gift voucher, and another 10 per cent extra value will be added to the voucher's total. Stay Waiheke manages a variety of the island's accommodation, suitable for every budget and ranging from Waiheke's most luxurious lodges and secluded hideaways to boutique beachside baches. The vouchers can be used for this Mother's Day (May 8) or within a year.

Contact: Stay Waiheke, (09) 372 5402 or staywaiheke.com/holiday-homes/waiheke-island/waiheke/gift-voucher