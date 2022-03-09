The Harbour Bridge is lit up in rainbow-coloured lights for the Vivid Sydney festival. Photo / Supplied

VIVID IN SYDNEY

Cruise Sydney's truly scenic harbour and enjoy live music while dining onboard and watching the spectacular lights festival, Vivid, spread across the cityscape. The three-hour cruise comes with a three-night stay at Mantra Sydney Central in a Studio Room. Priced from $479pp, double share, book by March 27. Travel between May 27 and June 18. Airfares and transfers are additional. Vivid Cruises operate on Thursdays through to Mondays.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/product/15637367

SCULPTURES ON THE SHORE

Sculpture on the Gulf is making its mark on the landscape until March 27. Considered the "ultimate outdoor installation", it transforms Waiheke Island's Matiatia Coastal Walkway with its impressive collection of sculptures and artworks. Fullers360 35-minute ferry sailings depart for the island from Downtown Auckland. Ferry tickets combined with a shuttle service and entry ticket to Sculpture on the Gulf are $62pp and $21 for a child's ticket.

Contact: Fullers360, freephone 0800 FULLERS or check out fullers.co.nz/whats-on/sculpture-on-the-gulf/

WEIGH ANCHOR AROUND AUSTRALIA

A 13-night cruise departs from Sydney on February 6 next year. Bound for the port of Freemantle, Perth, Azamara Quest will call into the ports of Melbourne and Adelaide and the smaller, scenic harbours at Portland, Kangaroo Island, Esperance, Albany and Busselton on the Margaret River. Your stay in a Club Veranda Stateroom is priced from $5979pp. Book by March 31. Airfares and airport transfers are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/cruises/australia/australia-intensive-sydney-to-perth-15594419

FAMILY CRENELLATIONS IN DUNEDIN

Take your family to explore New Zealand's only castle and learn about the history, drama and tragedy that beset the castle's original owner. Larnach Castle boasts beautiful gardens, too, and is on the itinerary for a two-night stay in a Family Suite at Distinction Dunedin. Priced from $199pp, family share, (based on two adults and two children, aged five years to 14 years), travel between May 1 and September 30.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/nz-holidays-at-home-dunedin-discovery-family-cmptnz0321

TARANAKI FOR TWO

Head for Taranaki and a two-night stay in either the luxurious King and Queen Hotel Suites in the vibrant West End Precinct, or Nice Boutique Hotel. Both accommodations are priced from $360 each, twin-share, and come with a food and beverage credit and discounted entry to the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre. Travel by June 30.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/nz-holidaysathome-new-plymouth-cmptnz1001