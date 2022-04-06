EDM classics are on their way to Taranaki with Synthony live. Photo / Supplied

BEACHFRONT RAROTONGA

Escape to the tropical Cook Islands with a five-night stay in a Beachfront VIP Suite at Manuia Beach Resort, including daily breakfasts, a bottle of Moet, a fruit platter and welcoming flowers. You'll also be transferred to the resort from Rarotonga's Airport. This holiday is priced from $1889pp for travel between June 25 and July 25, or from August 1 to October 13. Book by April 19. A minimum age of 16 applies for guests at the four-star resort.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/rarotonga/manuia-beach-resort-15601764

TRIDENT TRUE GOLD COAST ACCOMMODATION

Neptune Resort is located in the heart of Broadbeach on the Gold Coast, directly across the road from light rail transport and the enormous shopping complex, Pacific Fair. Seven nights at the resort are on offer for the price of five, along with return airfares from Auckland or Wellington to Brisbane, priced from $1079pp, twin-share. Travel from Christchurch to Gold Coast Airport for the seven-night stay starts at $1035pp, twin-share. Travel dates range from August 13 to September 15; October 17 to 27; November 14 to December 8.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/ast-gc-neptune-resort-cmpdgc2803-cmpnz2803

TARANAKI DANCE ANTHEMS

Party in the park - or The Bowl of Brooklands, to be exact. New Plymouth's outdoor concert venue will open to music-lovers on April 23 for one of summer's last shows, Synthony – when a live orchestra, vocalists and DJs will perform and play the biggest electronic dance anthems. Acts include the Auckland Symphony Orchestra conducted by Emma Featherstone, and artists and DJs such as Georgia Lines, Ella Monnery, Jeremy Redmore, Nate Dousand, Bella Kololo, Lewis McCallum and Juju Lipps. Ticket prices start at about $91pp and the event opens at 5pm. Tickets purchased for the Synthony performance cancelled due to Covid19 restrictions, can be used on April 23. Otherwise, purchase tickets at synthony.com/new-plymouth-bowl-of-brooklands/

MORE THAN FORTY WINKS AT CORDIS

"Heart of Dreams" is an Auckland city hotel's latest way to help its guests achieve a great night's sleep. The five-star Cordis Auckland in Symonds St rolled out the Heart of Dreams package in mid-March, offering guests a stylish room with Cordis dream beds and breakfast in bed for two, plus a "sleep well kit", which includes a yoga mat, relaxing bath essentials and oils, auricular therapy for sleep, access to a wellness app, and the hotel's pool and spa facilities. This most relaxing room package is priced from $399 a night.

Contact: Cordis Auckland, check out cordishotels.com/en/auckland/promotions/locally-yours/heart-of-dreams/

MELBOURNE RETAIL THERAPY

The enchanting laneways and boutique stores in inner-city Melbourne are a must-do shopping experience if you're heading to Victoria. Book return airfares from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch for a three-night city-escape stay in a standard room at the three-star Mercure Welcome Melbourne and pay less than $900pp. Air New Zealand fares and three nights' twin-share accommodation are $879pp from Auckland, $885pp from Wellington and $869pp from Christchurch. Book by April 10. Travel between June 13 and August 31 from Auckland; between July 1 and August 31 from Wellington; between July 5 and August 31 from Christchurch.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/product/15744498 for Auckland departures, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15744567 from Wellington, or flightcentre.co.nz/product/15744636 from Christchurch.