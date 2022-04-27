Enjoy the lakeside delights of Lakestone Lodge. Photo / Supplied

CYCLE TRAIL TO SAVOUR

Explore Nelson's lush countryside of vineyards, orchards and hop farms. The Great Taste Trail Autumn Cycling Adventure is five days and four nights, covering 200km of countryside and coastal trails. The Baton Bridge recently opened in the Baton Valley at Woodstock, eliminating the need for shuttle transfers. You'll cycle the entire circuit. The price starts at $1049pp and adjusts with your choice of accommodation. Departure dates are on May 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25.

Contact: Cycle Journeys, freephone 0800 224 475 – make a booking, quoting the promotional code "I need a break" to the reservations team or check out www.cyclejourneys.co.nz/special-offers/give-yourself-a-break/

BIG CITY LIFE

Staying in the heart of Auckland's CBD during autumn just got a whole lot easier, with free parking for guests at CityLife Auckland on Queen St. Valued at $45 a night, the free parking for one vehicle comes with stays at the hotel by August 1. Book a stay at CityLife from $199 a night. The same complimentary parking deal is also available at the Heritage Auckland, which is just up the road from CityLife on Hobson St.

Contact: CityLife Auckland at www.heritagehotels.co.nz/citylife-auckland/special-offers/autumn-break

TAUPŌ AUTUMN COLOURS

Take two thrilling rides on Taupō's original boating adventures – the Huka Falls Jet and the Chris Jolly Outdoors 52-foot catamaran Cruise Cat. You'll travel in comfort from the Taupō Marina through the lake's picturesque bays on a 90-minute journey that takes you for a close-up viewing of the Maori Rock Carvings. The 30-minute Huka Falls jet-boating experience departs later in the day and passengers are advised to bring along warm clothing – and to be prepared to get a little wet. This combo deal is called The Taupō Classic and costs $127pp, $78 a child or $374 for a family booking. (Family groups can be two adults with two children, or one adult with three children).

Contact: Huka Falls Jet, (07) 374 8572 or book at www.hukafallsjet.com/combos/taupo-classic/

LAKESIDE DELIGHTS IN MACKENZIE

In the heart of the Mackenzie Basin, chef-prepared three-course dinners are free for couples each night of their stay at Lakestone Lodge during autumn. This mouth-watering deal is available for guests staying in the lodge's Super King or Suite rooms. Stay by May 31. Lakestone Lodge is accessible by vehicle or helicopter. Nestled on a hill above Lake Pūkaki, it is a 10-minute drive from Twizel. Contact: Lakestone Lodge, (03) 971 1871 or email stay@lakestonelodge.co.nz or book online, using the promotional code Autumn22 at lakestonelodge.co.nz/contact/complimentary-dinner

TEE UP IN WHANGANUI

Considered one of New Zealand's best golf courses, the Belmont Links Golf Course is the destination on a golf enthusiast's two-night holiday in Whanganui. Air Chathams is offering return flights from Auckland to two adults – and there's enough space on board for a suitcase each and your golf clubs. Priced from $984 for two people, this deal includes a two-night stay at Kings Court Motel in a Premium Studio Room, an 18-hole round of golf for two at the Belmont Links Golf Course, where you'll also get to use a golf cart (subject to availability), and two full days car hire from Pegasus Rentals in Whanganui. The four-star motel is just 200m from the centre of Whanganui.

Contact: Book on-line at app.respax.com/public/chats/tourinformation/GOLFWAG?tourDate=2022-03-14

For more travel inspiration, go to newzealand.com/nz.

