Lisa Stardust matched each star sign to their ideal 2024 holiday destinations. Photo / 123rf

Not sure where you want to travel in the New Year? Leave it up to the stars!

Delta Air Lines has partnered up with expert astrologer Lisa Stardust to offer a bucket list of 2024 travel destinations in accordance with your zodiac sign, reports the Daily Mail.

From the colour-filled city of Lisbon to the serene beaches of Honolulu - perhaps your trip of a lifetime could be predicted by the month you were born in.

Whether you’re a firm believer or an astrology sceptic, read on to find out what the stars have in store for your 2024 adventures.

Aries

“Aries are independent and prefer being the centre of attention,” says Stardust. “Aries’ embrace their fiery attitude to be in the midst of excitement, hustle and bustle while traveling. Their desire for success drives them toward places that are bold and stimulating.”

Top destinations

Dublin, Ireland. Stardust says Dublin is a “hotspot” for Aries “because the ram’s passions will take flight there”. She continues, “If Aries lusts for an educational trip, this vibrant city is home to the International Literary Festival in May and the Bloomsday Festival in June.”

Los Angeles, US. Stardust says: “This city will make the rambunctious ram feel as though they’re on top of the world in 2024.” The perfect time to travel to LA is during the solar eclipse on April 8, when “Aries has potential to make fated connections and deals”.

Lisbon will “seduce Taurus with its beautiful architecture and lovely azulejos tiles”. Photo / Andre Legier, Unsplash

Taurus

“The planetary ruler of Taurus is Venus, which makes the bull decadent and indulgent. Taurus’ are known for their high standards and prefer nothing less than perfection,” reveals Stardust. “Their desire to be near beauty will lead them to destinations that expand their palate and embrace newness.”

Top destinations

Lisbon, Portugal. This place will “seduce Taurus with its beautiful architecture and lovely azulejos tiles”, says Stardust, who goes on: “Its museums and culture will get their head buzzing with excitement and the pastel houses framed by rainbow sunsets will ignite this sign’s artistic side.”

Naples, Italy. This European haven, Lisa says, “can keep up with the bull’s stamina by offering a variety of activities”. She adds: “This earth sign can rest at the bay, head to a museum to check out baroque art, or visit the ancient ruins of Pompeii and Herculaneum.”

Gemini

“Gemini sparkles with versatility and curiosity when travelling and is known to make every journey a social extravaganza,” Stardust says. 2024 has lots of adventure and exploration on the cards, with Stardust urging them to “embrace spontaneity and uncharted territories”.

Top destinations

Sydney, Australia. “This adventure-filled destination provides Gemini with a plethora of options to explore, like relaxing at the famous Bondi Beach or walking the Sydney Harbour Bridge for gorgeous, Instagrammable views of the city,” Stardust says.

Boston, Massachusetts. Stardust says Geminis will “easily find something new to explore to satisfy their curious tendencies’ in this major city, which boasts “green spaces, galleries, museums and a bustling restaurant and bar scene”.

Cancer

“Sentiment and emotions are at the forefront of the travel plans of Cancerians, [who] often seek comfort and emotional connection,” the astrologer reveals.

When should Cancerians travel? According to Stardust, they should plan their trip “as Mars enters Cancer on September 4, which inspires new beginnings and a need to explore”.

Top destinations

Curacao. Stardust says that the “rich culture” of this Dutch island paradise “tugs at Cancer’s heartstrings”, and it’s “a place where they can feel safe to let their emotions blossom and release”.

Barcelona, Spain. According to the astrologer, the cosmopolitan capital of Spain’s Catalonia region is “an ideal vacation spot for Cancer”. Boasting “relaxing views and unique sites to explore”, the water sign will enjoy the best of both worlds in this popular European city.

“Whether they want to experience energising nightlife or take a stroll in the outer borough of Brooklyn, New York offers Leo a variety of places where they can shine.” Photo / Alexander Spatari, Getty Images

Leo

“Leo shines with splendour, beauty and grandeur and should opt for a destination that matches their vibrant and glamorous personality,” according to Stardust.

She adds: “Late summer or early fall is a good time for Leo to travel, as Pluto forces Leo to open up in early September to take a chance with travel and relationships.”

Top destinations

New York City, US. This is an amazing city for Leos to “strut their stuff”, Stardust says. She continues: “Whether they want to experience energising nightlife or take a stroll in the outer borough of Brooklyn, New York offers Leo a variety of places where they can shine.”

Sao Paulo, Brazil. “This urban metropolis is one of the most populous cities in the world and is filled with nightclubs, restaurants and shopping. It will make Leo feel like the life of the party,” the astrologer says.

Virgo

Stardust reveals: “Virgo likes to choose destinations based on a blend of culture and beauty.” She says the sign should visit ‘”historically significant places that offer architectural wonders”, while “wellness retreats and serene landscapes lend themselves to Virgo’s need for tranquility”.

Top destinations

Tulum, Mexico. The astrologer says: “Virgo will appreciate the beauty and history of Tulum’s ancient ruins and giant pyramids, while embracing the local cuisine.”

Miami, Florida. Renowned for its “beautiful beaches, a flourishing art scene and food influencers from all over Latin America”, Stardust says Virgos will be in their element in Florida.

Libra

This star sign has a “love of all things beautiful”, which means they love to explore “new locations known for splendour, culture and history”, says Stardust.

Top destinations

Paris, France. “Libra can enjoy luxurious escargot at the finest dining spots along the Seine, see the fine art at museums such as the Louvre and The Rodin, or plan to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics,” the astrologer says.

London, England. Stardust says the city “offers Libra a vibrant metropolis with cuisines from all over the world and a deep history for Libra to dive in and explore”.

Scorpio can learn about the origin of the pina colada at the Barrachina restaurant or visit Puerto Rico’s many beaches, all of which boast beauty and relaxation. Photo / Getty Images

Scorpio

This astrological sign “enjoys going to off-the-beaten-path destinations and uncovering hidden gems”. Lisa says they crave “authentic experiences where locals can show them the way”.

Top destinations

San Juan, Puerto Rico. “This tropical locale has many hidden gems. Scorpio can learn about the origin of the pina colada at the Barrachina Restaurant or visit Puerto Rico’s many beaches, all of which boast beauty and relaxation,” says Stardust.

Auckland, New Zealand. Our own little city “offers a great mix of food, wine, music, art and culture”, according to Stardust. She thinks Scorpios should go and discover Eden Garden, Chancery Square and O’Neill Bay.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are known as the travellers of the zodiac, which is why Stardust says “they cherish exploring new and exciting places where they can learn about different cultures and customs and try exotic foods”.

Top destinations

Lima, Peru. “The city’s catacombs in San Francisco Church, cuisine and beautiful views satisfy Sagittarius’ needs for a well-rounded adventure,” the astrologer reveals.

Bogota, Colombia. Stardust says: “From wandering Plaza Bolivar to seeing the art at Botero Museum, Sagittarians will be able to easily immerse themselves in Bogota’s culture.”

Capricorn

Capricorns look for a “combination of value and luxury when travelling”, and enjoy both history and culture during their travels. Stardust says March 2024 will open doors for this sign to take a holiday and will “bring major financial stability”.

Top destinations

Munich, Germany. Capricorns will appreciate Munich’s historical sites, “like the Kunstareal museum district, which has eight different museums”.

Shannon, Ireland. Stardust says this city is “filled with historical sites and excellent views that pique Capricorn’s love of history and tradition”. She adds: “The Cliffs of Moher offer stunning sites, such as Bunratty Castle, which can be followed up with a pint at Durty Nelly’s, a 400-year-old pub.”

Aquarians can have a lively getaway and celebrate the festival with visitors and locals, or stroll along the seaside, taking in sweet sounds of bossa nova and samba. Photo / 123rf

Aquarius

Stardust claims this sign enjoys experiences that are “off-beat and educational, and as nature lovers, they enjoy visiting the great outdoors”. She adds: “Late spring is a great time for Aquarius to travel as Jupiter will move through Aquarius in 2024, bringing a lot of luck and accommodation.”

Top destinations

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This city hosts one of the biggest carnivals in the world, which is why Stardust says: “Aquarians can have a lively getaway and celebrate the festival with visitors and locals, or stroll along the seaside, taking in sweet sounds of bossa nova and samba.”

Austin, Texas. This city can offer Aquarians “some of the best barbecue around” and the “chance to learn and explore at the Texas Science and Natural History Museum”.

Pisces

Stardust says: “Pisces tend to be drawn towards picturesque locations that appeal to their creative side. They have a romantic nature and enjoy exploring places that seem to have come straight out of a movie.” She goes on to reveal that summertime is a great time for them to “travel to a dream destination”.

Top destinations

Honolulu, Hawaii. “This destination offers beaches, culture and some of the most beautiful flowers in the world,” the astrologer says. They can “relax on white beaches” or opt for a day admiring the artworks at Honolulu’s Museum of Art.

Santa Barbara, California. This sign can explore Inspiration Point to “clear their mind” and enjoy the city’s incredible views. Stardust adds: “They can also enjoy fresh seafood at Stearn’s Wharf or take in the city’s Spanish-Moorish-inspired architecture.”