Step aside boomers, Generation Alpha and Generation Z’s influence on the travel industry is steadily growing according to Hilton’s 2025 Trends Report.
Family travel is increasingly dictated by the preferences of travellers aged 27 years and younger in Asia Pacific, according to the report, which surveyed more than 13,000 travellers across 13 countries.
Across the ditch, 71% of young travellers “actively contribute” to family travel plans and 62% of parents consider their children’s interests when deciding vacation destinations.
“The growing influence of Generation Alpha on family travel signals a transformative shift in the travel industry,” said Hilton Asia Pacific’s senior vice-president and commercial director, Ben George.
Young travellers aren’t yet swiping credit cards and booking hotels for their family, but their influence over travel decisions continues to grow. Most contribute to selecting accommodation (31%), followed by transportation (20%), trip duration (12%), and budgeting (10%).