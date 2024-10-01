If travel providers want to keep up, they’ll need to cater to the younger generation’s preference for meaning and immersion, said Hilton Asia Pacific’s senior vice-president of brand management, Alexandra Jaritz.

“As Generation Alpha and Z step into the role of key influencers in family travel decisions, they are redefining the landscape of travel. Their evolving preferences are driving the industry to innovate, creating opportunities for more meaningful, immersive, and culturally enriching experiences that align with their values,” he said.

“This shift is not just about the destinations they choose, but how they interact with and experience the world.

Parents consider what their children will enjoy when selecting travel destinations. Photo / 123rf

Multi-generational remains popular

Hilton’s report also found that multi-generational trips remain a popular way to travel, with 37% of travellers heading away with their parents and 40% inviting extended family members, especially in countries such as India, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

This trend is nothing new to the travel industry. Families have long taken trips together around their country or the world, especially travellers from collectivist cultures where families typically live together beyond adulthood.

This type of travel, while meaningful, isn’t without its challenges. The primary trip planner, typically the family matriarch, is tasked with finding destinations and activities that please people of all ages.

Young and on the move

Asia Pacific Gen Alpha and Gen Z aren’t just searching for more meaningful experiences, but getting them regularly.

Almost all (92%) had travelled within the last year at least once and in Australia, youths average two trips a year.

As part of the 2025 trend report, Hilton also produced a “Generational Alpha Personality Test” to allow travellers to see what type of traveller they are.

