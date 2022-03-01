Adventurous travellers have found their home on the road during the last two years. Photo / Getty Images

Adventurous travellers have found their home on the road during the last two years. Photo / Getty Images

Elisabeth Easther checks in on New Zealand tourism operators to find out how they're faring as the pandemic continues. Today, Mary Hamilton of Wilderness Motorhomes

When Mary Hamilton returned to New Zealand after studying abroad she taught Health Science at AIT before moving to Thames to join the family sawmilling business. But the downturn of the timber industry, and the unexpected death of her father aged just 63, led Mary to a new career in the domestic tourism industry, renting and selling motorhomes.

How did you get into the motorhome business?

After my father's death, we sold the family timber business. My brother John had returned from his OE and wanted to set up a small business. He'd been building overland trucks and taking people across Africa, so decided to have a go at campervan rentals and I offered to help.

That's a bold move. What happened next?

John bought six Hiace vans from Japan in 2004, and he fitted them out in our uncle's garage. He was all about providing the perfect vehicle for adventurous spirits. Our first office was in our parents' basement then we rented space above the post office. When people arrived to pick up their motorhomes from Auckland Airport, John would drive it to them, then hitch-hike back to Thames.

Mary Hamilton of Wilderness Campers. Photo / Supplied

Those are humble beginnings. When did business start to flourish?

Hiace vans only suited a certain clientele and we knew in order to grow we needed bigger vehicles, with onboard toilets so we bought ex-rentals from other companies. After a few years refurbishing older campervans and a brief stint fitting out new ones, we realised there was no economy of scale, so we found an investor. He said "let's not muck around with ex-rentals, let's import vehicles from Germany". The first ones came in 2012 and, in a separate business, we sold some direct to the public.

Do you go on family campervan trips?

Yes, but because we specialised in two and four-berths, and John and I both have three kids each, few of our motorhomes were big enough for a family of five. But we kept one five-berth at the end of its rental life, for our extended families to use. My sister and I took it to Hawke's Bay recently, with my two nieces and youngest daughter. We had a great time visiting vineyards and riding bikes, although it did blow some smoke going up the Napier Hill so we nicknamed it "Ol' Smokey". Eric and I have a trip booked to explore The Catlins next month, while our younger daughter is on the Spirit of Adventure.

How did Covid impact on your business?

We'd just bought out our business partner, so we had a lot of debt and 95 per cent of our rental customers were international, so overnight that came to a grinding halt. We had to refund many future bookings. We asked customers if we could refund them slowly, so we didn't go under. One woman from Scotland was really upset but I explained how we hoped to drip-feed the money, and we connected over our shared Scottish heritage. By and large, people were very supportive.

What's been the hardest part of the pandemic?

When you're a family business, telling team members you can't employ them anymore. We had to lay off half our staff and John will always say that was the hardest day of his working life.

Mary Hamilton hiking in New Chums beach. Photo / Supplied He Tangata Wilderness Campers

How did you stay afloat?

We sold half the fleet. Rentals had been the backbone of our business for 16 years, so we looked to retail to sustain both businesses. Now we're probably even stronger than we were pre-Covid, and we're ready for borders to open.

What sort of traveller is attracted to motorhomes?

You have to be adventurous because it's not like rocking up to a hotel, where the worst thing is not having enough shower towels. In motorhomes you have to solve a few problems, but the rewards are extraordinary. New Zealand is the ultimate touring destination because in the 1950s, when people started buying cars, they'd put a tent in the back and camp all around the country. So the government pushed councils to build camping grounds, so Kiwis could holiday in the cars they'd bought. Our infrastructure is perfect for motorhome touring, with regional parks, DoC and commercial campgrounds. If you're not a risk-taker, you'd choose a commercial campground. If you're a bit more daring, you'd stay off-grid at a DoC campsite.

When retail took off, who was buying the campers?

Kiwis who used to travel abroad, typically 60-plus, who'd always planned on getting a campervan but they'd brought it forward five or 10 years, because they couldn't see themselves holidaying overseas any time soon. Or they thought they had a couple more overseas trips, but now think they're done with it, so they've bought a camper.

What are the most popular locations?

The South Island is at the top of everyone's list, while out of Auckland people tend to choose Northland, Coromandel, Hawke's Bay and the central North Island.

Any tips for newbies?

May and June are the quietest months, so if you book off-peak, you may only pay a quarter of what you'd pay over the peak of summer.

What of your own vacations, when you're not on two wheels?

We have a 5ha conservation block of regenerating native bush south of Whangapoua Harbour. We're involved with a conservation group that traps pests and is bringing native birds back. If people want to experience the bush, and see that conservation in action, there's Bluff Scenic Reserve near Rings Beach between Matarangi and Kūaotunu with bushwalks through wetlands. Whangapoua has a lovely beach - it's never busy and there's great surf. Diving at the Mercury Islands is beautiful and we love Opera Point Walk, just as you come into Whangapoua. Even if the weather is bad, you can swim in the estuary, which looks like Fiji.

wilderness.co.nz

For more travel inspiration, go to newzealand.com/nz.

