This weekend, thousands of Kiwis across the country will make their way to Napier for the annual Hawke's Bay Marathon.

Whether you're running 10, 21 or 42km (or cheering on the sidelines), here is your ultimate guide on where to carb-load before and celebrate afterwards.

WHERE TO FUEL UP IN ADVANCE

Eating fresh produce, lean protein and plenty of carbs is crucial before a big race day. Fortunately, the Hawke's Bay region is famous for its seasonal, wholesome kai.

Napier

From breakfast through to dinner, the rock 'n' roll eatery, Mister D is all about dishing up classic fare with a twist. Think smashed avocado with Ora King salmon, charcoal-roasted eggplant with tahini and meatballs made with pāua and pork.

Carb up before the race (and after) with Vinci's famous 18-inch pizzas. Photo / Supplied

For a carb fix, head to Vinci's and order their famous 18-inch pizzas made on-site using quality ingredients and free-range meats.

Havelock North

It's lucky you can't miss Pipi Cafe's bright pink building because their pizzas and pasta dishes are a testament to the region's incredible produce. Similarly, the menu at Malo is all about creating simple yet sophisticated dishes that let local, seasonal flavours shine.

Hastings

Sazio Pasta Bar may be new but its classic Italian fare is already proving a hit with locals and visitors alike. Runners may pass on the vino this time, but it's a spot well worth returning to when you can indulge in a long, lazy lunch.

HOW SUPPORTERS CAN SPEND RACE DAY

Pick up some fresh produce and artisan products at Napier's Urban Farmers' Market. Photo / Supplied

Once you've sent the runner in your whānau on their way, there are many things to keep you occupied while you wait for them to cross the finish line.

Don't just read about the region's famous produce but experience it straight from the makers at the Napier Urban Farmers Market. Held on Emerson St between 8.30-12.30pm, the busy stalls are the perfect place to pick up veges, fruit, meat, preserves and baked goods for a lunchtime picnic or post-race platter.

No trip to Napier is complete until you've taken part in an Art Deco Centre Walking Tour. Allow a guide to open your eyes to the history hiding in city streets and buildings, forever changing the way you see this historic town.

Hours of fun can be had at MTG Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Dive deeper into the region's remarkable history at the award-winning MTG Hawke's Bay. Here, you can explore precious taonga relating to the devastating 1931 earthquake, as well as see regularly-changing exhibitions on art, culture and social history. For even more art, chase it up with a visit to galleries like Creative Arts Napier, Boyd-Dunlop Gallery, Ahuriri Contemporary and Tennyson Gallery.

A climb up Te Mata peak may be hard work but it's worth it for the views. Photo / Supplied

If you aren't running but love working up a sweat, climbing Te Mata Peak is a must. At 400m high, the maunga may be tall but rewards walkers with 360-degree views of Napier, Māhia Peninsula, and the Ruahine, Kaweka and Maungaharuru ranges. If you want to keep walking (or don't fancy a climb), check out the Redwoods Forest trails.

For a special vino experience, try Church Road TOM, an intimate wine flight and food offering, or Askerne Estate Winery's dessert and wine pairing platter.

And while wine may be the darling of Hawke's Bay, a craft beer and gin scene is also brewing. Craft beer lovers should pay a visit to Brave Brewing,Giant Brewing, or GodsOwn while Distillers Tasting Room and National Distilleryoffer some of Aotearoa's best gin in stunning locations.

Grab a drink and bite at Brave Brewing. Photo / Heather Liddell

WHERE TO CELEBRATE POST RUN

Once the mahi is over, it's time to celebrate with good food, great friends and a glass of champagne.

From wine-tasting to restaurant meals and luxury accommodation, Craggy Range is a great one-stop-shop for the entire evening. If you're based around Ahuriri for the weekend, stop by The Urban Winery for delicious craft beers, wines from smaller Hawke's Bay vineyards, live music and hearty sharing plates.

End the night in an extra special way with a visit to Teresa, an intimate speakeasy and cocktail bar hidden behind a painting in the back of Harvest Deli. Or, if food is the focus, book a table at the award-winning Central Fire Station and make sure you order their famous venison tartare.

WHERE TO RELAX AND RECOVER

A deep-tissue massage or spa day always feels good but it's especially beneficial after a long day of running (or supporting).

Start with a luxurious soak in Ocean Spa's heated pools and open-air spas, which are set against a panoramic ocean view. Or, if you've got time to head a bit further afield, drive to luxury lodge The Farm at Cape Kidnappers for a classic 60- to 90-minute treatment package, which includes massages, facials and more. Day guests to the lodge are advised to book appointments in advance.

If you prefer a more high-tech approach to relaxation and recovery, Urban Wellness' 45-minute "bio-hacking" treatments use Magnetic Induction, Oxygen and lasers to target inflammation, injury, pain and more.

