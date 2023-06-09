Greece is making 290 beaches wheelchair accessible. NZ has just 13

Greece is making almost 290 beaches wheelchair accessible. Photo / Seatrac, TOBEA

The holiday islands of Greece are on a mission to make more of their coastline accessible to all this summer.

Earlier this year the country announced a new initiative to make a total of 287 beaches wheelchair friendly. The project with a reported cost of €15 million ($26.5 million) was announced by tourism minister Vassilis Kikilias as a boost not only for accessible tourism but as moral imperative to make beaches more wheelchair friendly.

“Equal access to the sea is an inalienable human right” Kikilias said in April.

The partially EU funded programme is an impressive initiative with 220 set to be ready for this summer. Even more impressive, considering that New Zealand has only 13 beaches deemed wheelchair accessible.

How many beaches are wheelchair accessible in New Zealand?

Direct comparison to Greece is not that helpful.

33 million tourists flock to the country on the Aegean and Ionian seas each year, around six times the international visitor to Aotearoa. However, with a similar sized coastline and domestic travel market, there is a stark difference between the funding and availability of accessibility infrastructure in the two countries.

“So far New Zealand has around 9-10 beaches with accessible matting and beach wheelchairs available with possibly another 3 coming on board for the next summer,” says Tania Bowkett of Accessible Beaches and C1 South, a wheelchair seating specialist.

Accessible Beaches NZ runs a directory of wheelchair friendly beaches, promoted by Pure New Zealand. They also work with local communities and councils to install beach infrastructure such as matting and specialised bathing chairs.

Athens’ accessibility programme is installing SeaTrac conveyors and duckboards to public pleasure beaches. Designed by Greek engineering firm TOBEA.





Accessing Fitzroy Beach, New Plymouth in one of the new Mobi beach chairs. Photo / Accessible Beaches NZ, C1

While Bowkett says that Greece’s project is a very positive move towards making beaches inclusive for all, places like New Zealand have had to adapt accessibility for a less dense population and coasts with significant weather events.

“NZ is following in the footsteps of Australia in how they are making their beaches accessible – utilising beach matting that is robust, easy to use and made from recycled plastic bottles.”

The Mobi mat and chairs are robust and adaptable systems, which can be quickly deployed or disassembled ahead of inclement weather or tidal events.

“Most of the beach wheelchairs are provided free of charge on a booking system which is fantastic,” says Bowkett.

However these still remain largely locally and independently funded. The main sources of funding remain independent donors, community fundraising and local councils.

TNZ said that they did not have adequate consumer research on accessible beach access but were aware that beaches were a key interest in considering New Zealand as a holiday destination.

New Zealand’s minister for disability issues, Priyanca Radhakrishnan told the Herald that the country had a duty to continue to make public places more accessible.

“It’s always helpful to see what has been successful in other countries to help make our own spaces accessible. There is currently accessibility legislation being considered that aims to improve accessibility for disabled people and represent their voices at decision making tables.”

MBIE’s International Visitor Survey revealed that 11 per cent of total visitors report some level of difficult walking and about 1 per cent of total visitors report significant difficulty or cannot walk.