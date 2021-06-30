Great Walk huts booked out by bikers not hikers on Paparoa track

Paparoa: The West Coast great walk is open to both hikers and bikers, all year round. Photo / West Coast, Supplied

New Zealand's newest great walk the Paparoa Track has seen a surge in popularity, with huts booked out over summer. However local tour operators saying it is bikers, not hikers that are taking the spaces.

The Moonlight Tops hut is full during the peak season from October to April, leaving hikers with the option of a 7-10 hour walk between the Ces Clark and Pororari huts, or taking on the trail by bike.

As one of the few Great Walks open to cyclists, there has been a huge demand for bikes.

Cycle Journeys West Coast told The Greymouth Star that they were expecting 2000 cyclists over summer.

"Two Thirds are coming from the North Island - specifically to stay multiple days, open their wallets and ride the West Coast Trails," manager Dave Ritchie told the Star on Tuesday.

However with the central Moonlight Hut full, the 55km gap was a challenge.

Local guides said they were unhappy with the current online booking process, with walkers competing for bunks with commercial groups.

Some guides say they are limited to running one group of paying guests a week.

Proposed solutions include adding bunks to the scenic Moonlight Tops hut, or restricting cycle use to shoulder seasons.

The Heaphy Track which is the only other Great Walk to allow cyclists is seasonal, with mountain bikes allowed on the track between 1 May and 30 November.

However, cyclists say that opening the track to bikes allows more people to experience it.

Twenty percent of cyclists did not use huts at all, reported the Star, with many biking straight through from Blackball to Punakaiki.

As DoC's newest great walk, very little historic data is available for planning the season.

After flood damage and covid, this will be the track's first full season as a Great Walk.

The track opening was delayed by three months to February 2020.

Unlike other tracks which are experimenting with seasonal pricing all bunks are a flat rate of $45 bunk, for domestic and international visitors, all year round.