Jordan Rondel, otherwise known as the Caker, is one of the new judges on the latest season of Great Kiwi Bake Off. Photo / Supplied

A LIFE IN TRAVEL...

JORDAN RONDEL

The Caker shares her most memorable holiday moments - both good and bad



What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

I have visceral memories of being a little girl arriving in Bali and being astounded by the humidity, warmth and multitude of smells.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

We would do a trip each year, which usually was to Europe to see my grandparents, but sometimes was to Asia or the Pacific Islands or Australia. I always remember being SO excited to get on the plane and go somewhere new. There was usually a pretty precise itinerary planned and I remember my parents doing things with us, which given I'm now an adult (albeit without kids), wouldn't necessarily have loved doing. So overall, our family holidays were amazing and I'm so grateful to my parents for each and every one of them.

Who has most inspired your travels?

My mum. She's such a nomad and is always travelling around finding new experiences and cultures. She isn't afraid of anything and is so open-minded, which has made me be the same.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

One of the best actually was a recent one to Paris with just my sister. We hadn't had a sister trip in many years and it was super-fun to hang out, just us two.

And the worst?

It wasn't bad at the time, but on one trip to Bali my mum caught dengue fever and on the last day of the trip started to get very, very sick. We were young and I remember being really scared on the journey back home because we had a few layovers and she was not doing well. We didn't go back to any countries that have dengue after that, because apparently getting it twice is lethal.

What destination did you dream of most while borders were closed due to the pandemic?

New Zealand! I was here stuck in LA and I desperately wanted to go home and be with my team and my family.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

Pull all viable options out of the wardrobe and cull from there - and then a final shortlist when I go to actually put stuff in my suitcase.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Borneo. I went there as a teenager and didn't really know what to expect, but early-morning rain forest walks to hang out with orangutans were pretty cool!

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

In Joshua Tree. It was the middle of winter so absolutely freezing but so beautiful because there was snow on the mountains. The colours, the vastness and clarity of the sky actually brought me to tears.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Unpack. I dislike nothing more than having an unpacked suitcase sitting in my room and I always want to do my laundry and just feel at home again.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

My routine. I am a creature of habit and I love waking up at the same time every day, making my coffee and getting ready to go to my studio. I like shifting out of this routine every now and again but always end up missing it after not too long.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

The Galapagos Islands. I remember watching a David Attenborough episode about it when I was little and ever since have dreamt of going to this exotic destination with crazy wildlife.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

Learning new things. You learn an incredible amount about the world and about yourself when you travel. Being immersed in different cultures, eating different cuisines, hearing new languages and meeting new people provides so much wealth to the brain and heart.

Jordan "The Caker" Rondel is a judge on the new season of Great Kiwi Bake Off, premiering on Thursday, August 25 at 7.30pm on TVNZ 1