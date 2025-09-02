Advertisement
Grapevine: Texas town transforms into Christmas capital with 1400 events

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

The small town of Grapevine is the official Christmas capital of Texas, with more than 1400 festive events scheduled over 40 days.

For a Christmas getaway that takes the festive season to another level, make a bee-line for Texas’ Christmas capital, writes Kim Knight.

“Chuckatooree.” Repeat after me. “Chucka. Too. Ree.”

Congratulations! Y’all can now confidently order a platter of cured meat in Texas.

This linguistic lesson is, I admit, based on

